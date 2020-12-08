Section VI again postpones winter start

Section VI has again postponed the start of winter high school sports in Western New York due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Section VI executive committee voted Tuesday to change the start date of low- and moderate-risk sports, which were originally scheduled to get underway Nov. 30, to Jan. 4.
Sports effected locally include boys and girls bowling, rifle, indoor track and boys swimming and diving.
"It's clear to all of us on the committee that pausing at this time is the most responsible act we can take," Section VI President Brett Banker, athletic director of the Ken-Ton School District, said in a statement. "It is our responsibility to mesh our actions with that of district leaders who are trying desperately to get students back in their building in a responsible fashion."
On Nov. 17, New York State announced high-risk sports — basketball, competitive cheer, hockey and wrestling — would not be eligible to start until at least Jan. 4, pending the pandemic. A day later, Section VI postponed the start of low- and moderate-risk sports to Dec. 14. Now there is one potential start date across the board for all high school winter sports.
“Our focus remains doing everything in our power to create seasons for our students,” Banker said. “Creating opportunities for kids is what motivates us and demands our attention. People are working extremely hard toward that goal.”
