Section VI football flips decision, returns to federation alignment

The whirlwind that Section VI football has been through in recent weeks has come to an end, for now at least.
The section announced Monday that it would returning to federation scheduling — the same system that has been used in recent years — for the 2020-21 season, reversing a decision from earlier this month to realign based on the leagues used in the majority of other sports.
The announcement came days after Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown criticized the original switch for ostracizing the Buffalo Public School district. The five BPS programs — two Class AA, two A and one B — would have had to create a league with three different class sizes and then fill out three non-league games.
Under the proposed new system, teams would compete for sectional berths and seeding based on the Point Rating Index, which would award points per win based on the strength of your opponents. A win over a team from a higher size class, or one with a winning record, would be worth more points. A Class AA school in a potential BPS league would have less available points in league play because of the size differential, and opponents of similar size would have no incentive to schedule non-league games and give up points in a potential race for sectional seeding.
Sticking with the federation means more of the same for most of our area's programs, but the problem is far from being for or against this potential change in the first place. Some of our coaches in the Niagara Frontier and Niagara-Orleans leagues shared their disdain for the way this process was handled.
Lewiston-Porter head coach Matt Bradshaw would have petitioned to get his Lancers into the N-O — just for football — joining a couple fellow Class B programs and mostly C schools rather than being by far the smallest school in terms of numbers in the NFL, which has one AA (Niagara Falls) and six other A schools.
Bradshaw's biggest gripe with Section VI was the swiftness with which it tried to move on this decision.
"Whatever the solution's gonna be, you don't dismantle something that's been in existence for almost 20 years in two months," Bradshaw said. "This wasn't a year process, a year-and-half process, like most things are in athletics. ... If they want to do this, give us some advanced notice. Like, 'OK, this year we're going with the federation, but we're talking about going back to divisions next year, so let's get together and talk about this.' They didn't do that. They just handled this in a three-month fashion through email, with no dialogue. Again, it's not what they came up with, it's how they did it.
" ... Let's find a place for the city schools, let's not leave the City of Buffalo high and dry. Let's find a place for them, ya know? Let's find something where everybody's happy, and I think you can do that, there's spots out there where the Buffalo schools can belong to. It just wasn't a very good look for the section."
Lockport head coach Trait Smith also seemed to be out in the dark on the decision, due to what he also felt was a lack in communication. Unlike most of our programs, the Lions will be playing a much different schedule than their 2019 slate due to their dropping down to Class A. He agrees with Bradshaw that the Buffalo schools may have been dealt a bad hand, and equates his team going to A similarly to what the BPS schools may have gone through.
"Those kids work hard too, they want to play against good teams, not just in their league that they used to (the old Harvard Cup). I mean, I feel bad for the kids, give them a chance. Like us, we need to move down, we don't have the horses anymore (in terms of numbers)," Smith said. "But there are Buffalo schools that can compete with those teams and that's what they need.
He added: "All of us coaches kind of find out about it the same way, one massive email. I mean, they don't even ask for our opinion, they just tell us."
Smith also wants a solution to come for the masses and he emphasized how he hopes the adults in the situation prioritize the kids above all.
Smith and the Lions will join North Tonawanda and head coach Rick Tomm in the A ranks next season, rekindling an NFL rivalry that saw the two facing off for the first time since 2010 this past fall. Tomm does agree with some of the BPS programs' sentiments and that the process seemed rushed, but he also does not know why there could not be a BPS football league similar to those played in other sports.
"On the outside I think they tried to get it going this year, which kind of blindsided some people," Tomm said. " ... I think their heart was in a good place. I don't think they meant to make it into this big, exclusive thing. ... My biggest point to us, North Tonawanda, it really does not affect us either way, we'll play whatever schedule's there. I think the section had the best thoughts for all of the schools in the section and did not try to exclude the city schools because they don't in any other sports. I guess that's my biggest thing, but I can't speak for the section."
Wilson head coach Bill Atlas was also indifferent to the decision, mainly because the N-O schedule nearly mirrors what will be their 2020 Class C slate. Atlas had heard rumors about the league scheduling months prior, so he may not have been blindsided by the potential ruling like other coaches.
But this was mainly because athletic director Jeff Roth was willing to have several discussions with Atlas on a comprehensive plan about what it'd be like navigating a N-O football schedule and adjusting to the proposed PRI system to qualify for sectionals.
"Most of the time, these decisions are made by executive council and by ADs, so usually as coaches, we're sort of the last to know," Atlas said. "And my AD is good, and will at least get my opinion before things are moved around or discussed. I don't know if that's the same for each district. ... As a coach, I was never asked my opinion from the executive board or from the section in any way, but usually those things go through ADs anyway.
" ... I think if I had strong opinions on (it) either way, I think Jeff would've listened to me and probably voted that way. But like I said, even with the beginning of the conversation, whether we're a C North or an N-O League, our opponents really aren't going to change too much any way."
Calling himself an outsider of the BPS districts, Atlas did add though that Wilson could be in the same boat as them for 2021. If Lew-Port is denied entry into the N-O, and if Barker/Royalton-Hartland is unable to field a team with its challenge in numbers, the N-O would only have five teams, and its programs would need to add three non-league games to fill out their seven-game regular seasons.
