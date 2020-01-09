Section VI football going back to league scheduling 

With so many affected, it's no wonder there are so many opinions to be shared on Section VI football's new ruling.
Section VI Football Chairman Ken Stoldt announced Monday that a proposal passed realigning the section by traditional leagues, as opposed to school size. This means teams in the Niagara Frontier League, Niagara-Orleans League and Erie County Interscholastic Conference will end of in divisions similar to those of most other sports throughout the rest of the year.
Because schools will be playing regular season games against opponents outside their playoff bracket, the section will also use a Points Rating Index to decide postseason seeding.
The PRI attempts to award extra points based on strength of schedule. If two teams of the same size classification play, the winner receives a full points, plus extra points based on how many points the losing team accumulates throughout the season. Smaller schools receive bonuses for defeating larger opponents, so if Grand Island (Class A) defeated Niagara Falls (AA), it'd earn an extra half point.
Athletic directors Vinny Dell'Oso (Starpoint) and Matt McKenna (Niagara Wheatfield) believe the move will help jumpstart the return of old local rivalries that may have been lost due to school size.
Dell'Oso is in the interesting position of returning to the ECIC, a league that houses over 25 programs, as well as transitioning over from Al Cavagnaro to Tim Racey at head coach.
"(With the old system) you didn't necessarily know who you were gonna play, who you're gonna matchup with, schedules would sometimes come out later than you wanted," Dell'Oso said. " ... Now, when we bring it back to the leagues ... You know who you're going to play pretty much every year. You can bring back some of those interleague rivalries, not just the 'rivalry week' games, but your interleague rivalries with teams that you would play in baseball and basketball, and field hockey, soccer, whatever, boys sports, girls sports. There's those schools that have rivalries and now there's gonna be opportunities for football."
"Geographically, all our teams are together and now being able to travel to those closer venues and closer opponents," said McKenna, whose Falcons are still in search of Russ Nixon's head coaching replacement and plan to open up a new turf facility for the 2020 season. "To where, in the past, Niagara Wheatfield might be going all the way down to Jamestown where it wouldn't always be easy for us to get down there."
McKenna also talked about how it will be effective because of how closely league ADs communicate and work together, as well as what this could do for community engagement.
Like Dell'Oso, Grand Island coach Dean Santorio was for the change because of the consistency it will bring to scheduling.
"Over the last 10-15 years, we've had so much juggling in the division, between teams that were in our division one year, to teams that then left, to new teams that came in," Santorio said of the turnstile Class A league. "One year one (Buffalo) city school's in, the next year a different city school's in. One year, you have a team that dropped down from AA, you have maybe one that came up from B, so it was just always every year we're playing different people and you don't develop, maybe, some of those rivalries that we used to have for years."
The change appears to benefit Niagara Falls, at least during the league season. The Wolverines will be the only Class AA team in the NFL and should be annual contenders for the league title. Then again, if NF were to start competing for sectional championships, playing schools smaller than it all season could hurt its chances of earning enough PRI points to earn a top playoff seed.
NF coach Don Bass downplayed the numerical advantage.
"You only play 11 players. So I don't care what division you're in or what league you're in, you can only put 11 on the field at the same time," Bass said. "So all it tells you is we get more to pick from, it doesn't tell you anything else. I never felt it was an advantage or a disadvantage."
In the N-O, things have changed since the last time football was aligned by league. The size differences between schools like Albion and Wilson have shrunk. If this was 15 years ago, Wilson head coach Bill Atlas would be against this decision wholeheartedly. But now that classification have leveled out a bit, he's on board.
To even things out between the two northern leagues, Lewiston-Porter is considering leaving the NFL and playing in the N-O in football only, said head coach Matt Bradshaw. As it stands without the move, the N-O has six teams, one Class B and the rest Cs, and the NFL has eight teams, with Lew-Port (Class B) being the only school smaller than Class A.
The move would allow both leagues to play a six-game league schedule and one non-league game under Section VI's current seven-week format.
"I've talked to a lot of some of the oldtimers, and they were always a little bit bothered that we weren't playing the old N-O," Atlas said. "And a lot of them are super excited to see it back. So I'm excited ... That's the thing, you don't get the Medina (matchup). ... Newfane's not a league game anymore. So getting back into the league, I think it'll be interesting and it'll be fair now."
N-O counterpart Chuck Nagel is still on the fence about the decision. Newfane's head coach does like that the travel would be cut down and the added rivalry aspect, but he is unsure how things would work in a league that has one tough B program (Albion) and a solid group of C squads (Wilson, Newfane, Akron, Royalton-Hartland). He also is intrigued as to what will happen with the point system, which could impact his program much differently as it drops down to Class C.
He also is unsure of how battle tested his team will be to play against some of the schools it could meet once sectionals come around.
Follow sports reporter Khari Demos on Twitter @riri_demos.
