WEST SENECA — By the time Alyssa Armitage’s name was called for the pole vault, she was the only competitor left in the stadium.
All of the other events were finished on Friday and Armitage’s entry height was so superior, all the other pole vaulters were finished. All she had to do was clear the bar once to earn her second consecutive Section VI Division 1 championship.
The Starpoint senior cleared her opening height of 10 feet, 6 inches, but sometimes the silence of being the lone competitor is louder than a stadium full of people. Starpoint pole vault coach Lou Anastasi decided to get Armitage into a rhythm with some easy jumps, but she missed 11-6 twice.
After adjusting to a new grip and a new pole, Armitage caught fire. She cleared 12 feet, then broke her own outdoor school record at 12-7. Finally, Armitage — who owns the indoor school record of 12-7.5 — on her first attempt cleared 13 feet for the first time in her life to capture the sectional title, besting Niagara Wheatfield’s second-place finisher Isabel Konopka by 4 feet.
“(Anxiousness) just came from making up scenes in my head and I got over it by just vaulting,” Armitage said. “I was thinking, I have a stick, I’m vaulting in the air and I’m going over a bar.”
PHOTOS: Shots from the first day of the Section VI state qualifier
Armitage took three shots at clearing 13-3 — Iroquois' Tiffany Maskulinski set the state and Section VI record of 14 feet in 2005 — but was adjusting to another new grip on the pole.
There has been little competition for Armitage, who is the first girl in the state to clear 13 feet this season. She's spent much of this season starting after everyone had already reached their maximum height, so Anastasi believes the jump in opponents will help at states next weekend.
Combining the competition with a full week of practice to adjust to a bigger pole, Anastasi also thinks it will improve her jumps.
“I believe she can go 13-3, 13-6 at the state meet,” Anastasi said. “She definitely has everything it takes to be a state champion. This week in practice there’s some things to work on. Tweaking little things because I don’t like to change too much, but little tweaks to get her ready for states.”
Armitage also qualified for the final in the 100-meter dash after running the sixth-best time (13.59 seconds) in the preliminary heats.
Starpoint's Jauch captures first shot put title
Veda Jauch is halfway to sweeping the throwing events at the Division 1 sectional meet. The Starpoint senior held onto her No. 1 seed by winning the shot put on Friday, earning an automatic bid to her first state outdoor meet.
Being the top seed paid off, as Jauch was the last person to throw during each rotation and could see the standard she needed to hit. Throws were consistently below seed for each competitor, but Jauch was the only person to surpass 36 feet.
Jauch’s heave of 36-4.75 bested 2018 sectional champion Madelyn Harrison, of Hamburg, who threw 35-5.
“I didn’t have the greatest start, but once I knew how everyone was throwing I just needed the confidence in myself to get it out there,” Jauch said. “Once I have it in myself, I have it in place and I know I can throw far.”
Crossing a shot put championship off the list also gives Jauch more confidence heading into Saturday’s discus, and she is the heavy favorite to win her second consecutive championship in the event. Jauch’s top throw of 122-3 ranks sixth in the state heading into the meet and it is 14 feet better than anyone else in the field.
“Considering I took first in shot — especially since there’s a little more competition — I feel pretty confident going into (Saturday),” said Jauch, who can win the discus 10 years after her sister Brianna did. “Practice has been pretty good this week, so I feel pretty good about (Saturday).”
Newfane's Meyers jumps to sectional title
Melanie Meyers has been working toward a sectional championship in the triple jump for six years. She broke the Newfane school as a freshman and has reset it several times along the way, but a sectional title has been elusive.
Not anymore.
Meyers improved her 2021 sectional jump by more than a foot to win the Division 2 triple jump. The senior leapt 35-11.25 — the best jump of her career — and beat Akron’s Samantha Bellis by 11 inches to qualify for her first state meet.
“I’ve been doing this since seventh grade, so it’s just a really good feeling,” Meyers said. “I have worked this hard and I’ve come this far and I finally get to have it. It’s just really nice.”
Meyers placed fourth at sectionals last season, but two of three competitors ahead of her jumped equal or better than her winning jump Friday.
This year, Meyers made sure it would take a miraculous effort to beat her, like last year’s winner, Allen, who jumped 38-1.5 and was sixth of any girls triple jumper in the state.
Meyers also felt a little more at ease during competition, considering she had beaten four of the other top-eight finalists in the Niagara-Orleans League or at the Class B meet this season.
The top three finishers came from the N-O, as Royalton-Hartland’s Nadia White (34-9) joined Meyers and Bellis by placing third. Newfane teammate Brianna Michalak (32-3) was eighth.
“You can always pull out a monster (jump) whenever,” Meyers said. “I just jumped 35-11. I didn’t expect to jump that, I just pulled it out. So you never know when another girl is going to do that, as well. I just like knowing who they are and we’re all comfortable with each other. That makes everyone a little less nervous.”
Nick Sabato can be reached via email at nick.sabato@gnnewspaper.com or on Twitter @NickSabatoGNN.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.