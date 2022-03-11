Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Watching a potential winter storm. Cloudy with snow. Low 22F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Watching a potential winter storm. Cloudy with snow. Low 22F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snowfall around one inch.