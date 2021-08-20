Shortened prep preseasons force teams to find balance

New York State wanted to give high school athletes an extra week to enjoy the summer.
It sounds like a novel idea, considering the demands of being an athlete are ever increasing, which has contributed to the decline in athletic participation nationwide. So, the 2019 decision by the New York State Public High School Athletic Association to push the start of fall sports back a week could be a chance for some much-needed down time.
But when practices start Monday, athletes better be prepared for a whirlwind week, particularly football players. Rather than pushing the entire season back a week, football teams now have two weeks before the first game instead of three and no scrimmage in between.
That means two weeks to learn three weeks of information and two weeks to be fit enough to compete in a game. Coaches and parents are already frequently pushing kids to become year-round athletes and some believe the new rule could tip the scales completely.
“I try to work with them during the first week to get their schedules set up to practice and then go back to work so I don’t have to do doubles back-to-back,” Niagara Falls football coach Don Bass said. “But this forces us to get right at it because there are 10 practices until the first game. It hurts us because our kids aren’t working to go joyriding, they’re working to support themselves.”
One of the reasons NYSPHSAA opted to push back the season was to accommodate students who have summer jobs, but Bass does not buy the narrative. Because preseasons are shorter, he believes it will force teams to host more offseason activities to ensure players are up to speed with schematics and fitness so practices can be used to prepare for the first game.
Bass has acknowledged Niagara Falls may have to add various programs throughout the season to be ready for the first day of practice, but he believes the time will add up and negate the extra week anyway.
“Kids are usually working part-time during the school year, so the summer is when they stack their money,” Bass said. “You add different things in and you’re still doing the exact same thing (as before the new rule). I don’t understand the reasoning behind cutting that week off. I was not happy with that rule at all.”
Wilson football coach Bill Atlas was in favor of eliminating the third week of preseason because it came with an eighth regular season game, which he believes will lead to more film for college recruiters.
Atlas felt the need for scrimmaging was dwindling, particularly in regard to limiting injuries. Most scrimmages are meant to be thud — contact, but no tackling to the ground — but it often led to tackling, so he figured they may as well just play a game on the second weekend of the season instead.
“I think playing live games is better than any scrimmage could be,” Atlas said. “We just played a spring season 10 weeks ago, so we’re ready from that standpoint. We had Roy-Hart out here last week, we just finished a three-day minicamp. So many schools see their athletes so much more than they did 20 years ago that these kids are ready.”
Managing time to avoid injuries
Many football teams were conducting minicamps and 11-on-11 camps with shoulder pads and helmets during the summer to prepare. But other fall sports have been handling shortened preseasons for years.
Starpoint and North Tonawanda are scheduled to open the soccer seasons Aug. 30. Meanwhile, Lockport's girls will open the season Sept. 1 with eight practices. In 2019, the Lady Lions opened with nine practices before the first game.
Coaches are allowed to host team activities during the offseason as long as they are not mandatory, but camps and workouts are rapidly becoming an unwritten requirement for athletes. At Lockport, upperclassmen also hosted captains' practices during the summer.
“They know I want them coming in shape because we do only have a week to implement so much information and tactical stuff,” said Andrew Godfrey, who is set to begin his first year as Lockport girls varsity soccer coach. “You always want to fire off at the start of the season. You never want to lose steam as the season goes on. I expect them to hit the ground running and get right in stride.”
In volleyball, tryouts also consume early practices for programs like defending Class A sectional champion Niagara Wheatfield. Falcon head coach Brandi Cochran has several girls who play all year, but because some of the top teams in Section VI do the same, it could lead to more offseason play in the future.
“When you have an earlier match, you don’t have time to work on basics for a long time,” Cochran said. “You have to get right into game-like situations. As a coach you want to ease into that and work your way up to that, but you can’t dedicate a ton of time to the basics and technique. But we make it work.”
Bounding right into hard workouts may be necessary now, but it could also lead to more injuries this season. There are heat acclimatization rules for outdoor sports, but sports such as football, soccer and volleyball also lead to more soft tissue damage. University at Buffalo athletic training director Ryan Krzyzanowicz believes there could be an increase this year.
Krzyzanowicz believes that players should be conditioned before heading into a shortened preseason and early practices should focus on skill work to avoid injuries. He also cautioned against coaches attempting to elongate practices in an attempt to cover more material before the first game.
“When you look at really successful teams, it’s shortened practices focusing on skill development rather than going hard, conditioning and going into full-padded football practices,” Krzyzanowicz said. “... We do see more injuries in preseason practice than regular season practice because it’s a shorter amount of time and it can be more tense.”
For teams that do jump right into the season, Krzyzanowicz recommends an in-depth warm-up program before getting into stretching and any high-impact drills planned for the practice.
“A more dynamic warm-up is a good fit to athletes at all levels and it can prevent injuries,” Krzyzanowicz said. “I was at a Buffalo Bills practice, they do a team drill to get the blood flowing and then they do a dynamic warm-up for about seven minutes and then go to individual drills. That’s obviously a high-level practice, but you don’t really see that at the high school level, and if you do, they’re usually the more successful teams.”
