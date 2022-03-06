BUFFALO — As Sophie Auer’s shot banked off the backboard and slithered through the net, two years of frustration and a 17-year drought were eradicated.
Two years in a row, Lewiston-Porter’s girls basketball season ended in the Section VI semifinals, including suffering the lone loss of the season a year ago. Finally back in the finals, Auer made sure the Lancers didn’t leave Buffalo State College on Sunday without a trophy.
Auer’s old-fashioned three-point play with 3.9 seconds remaining gave Lew-Port a 60-57 win over Depew in the Class B-1 sectional finals, the program’s first sectional championship since 2005.
Prior to the arrival of the current group of seniors, the Lancers had gone eight years without a winning season. One basket put all of those memories deep into the past.
Lew-Port advances to face Class B-2 champion Eden for the overall Class B sectional title at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Buffalo State.
“I put it on the schedule back in October — sectionals, all the way to the finals — so I’m sure it was a little jab in the arm,” Lew-Port head coach Dick Lindamer said. “I’m sure they were thinking about it, I know they really wanted it. This is a great group of girls and they’re highly successful in all the sports they play.”
MORE: Photos from Lew-Port's sectional title win over Depew
For the majority of the game, Auer’s biggest resistance was an unkind rim. The 5-foot-8 junior carved a path to the basket seemingly at will. She had seven points in the first quarter, but after being blanked in the second, she was fully engaged after halftime.
Auer scored 15 of her game-high 22 points in the second half, with 10 coming in the third quarter, including a 3-pointer that silenced a 12-2 run that briefly gave Depew (18-5) a 44-43 lead.
“You start to see those shots fall and something kicks on in your head saying you’re either shoot this or drive to the basket,” said Auer, who also had . “I feel like that’s where it was for me — the mentality of not giving up and keep working at it.”
A few point-blank misses in the fourth quarter slowed Auer’s torrid pace and even created hesitation to pull the trigger on a few shots down the stretch.
But after Tessa Schuey made a game-saving steal and found Auer open on a fastbreak and there was no pause when she took the contact from Depew’s Olivia Leazott and sank the game-winner.
“I didn’t know that it was going to go in, but I knew I was going to get that basket and try to get fouled,” Auer said. “... When I saw the ball going through the basket, I knew my team was going to win the sectional title.”
Without Schuey’s steal, Auer may not have had an opportunity to shoot. Following an offensive rebound by Lucia Sanchez, Lew-Port (20-3) had two chances to hold for the final shot. But both times, the Lancers shot early and eventually the Wildcats had a chance for the last shot with 19.8 seconds left.
Kaylee Krysztof — who led Depew with 20 points — lofted a pass into the paint and Schuey grabbed hold. As she sprinted up court, Lindamer contemplated calling a timeout. On two occasions in the fourth quarter, he called timeout with the Lancers on the break.
This time, Lindamer knew his team had favorable numbers and their go-to connection was in control of the ball.
“Initially we were going to take a timeout, but we saw we had numbers,” Lindamer said. “I don’t think we could have drawn up a better play than to get Sophie the ball on the block to win the game.”
Schuey was a tactician on the fastbreak throughout the game and there are few players in Western New York better than Section VI’s assist leader in such a scenario. All she needed to see was Auer racing up the opposite side of the court and the pass gave Schuey a 10-point, 10-assist double-double.
“I knew Sophie was going to up the floor, we have this good connection between us and I know where she’s going to be,” Schuey said. “She was right there and I just threw it to her.”
Sarah Woods had 12 points for Lew-Port and Aliza Whitehead tossed in nine. Mia Vannelli had 14 points for Depew, while Leazott chipped in 10.
Nick Sabato can be reached via email at nick.sabato@gnnewspaper.com or on Twitter @NickSabatoGNN.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.