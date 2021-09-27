Sophomores Evan Dean and Evan Floss spark Starpoint's prolific passing attack

PENDLETON — Four weeks ago, sophomores Evan Dean and Evan Floss were running routes to prepare for the season.
Dean was set to enter his second varsity season as a starting receiver, while Floss expected to be Starpoint High School’s junior varsity quarterback. Fast forward and the pair has developed into one of the best receiving tandems in Section VI's Class A, an integral part of a 3-0 start for the Spartans months after going 0-5 in the spring season.
The duo has combined for 28 receptions for 484 yards and seven touchdowns, accounting for 85.8% of standout quarterback Carson Marcus’ yards, 70% of his touchdowns and 68.3% of his completions.
With Dean and Floss scoring a touchdown on 25% of their receptions, Starpoint’s offense has gone from scoring 33 points total in the spring to averaging 30.7 points per game this season. That bump has helped set up the Spartans to battle Grand Island at 7 p.m. Friday for the No. 1 spot in the Class A North standings.
“What I think sets them apart is their speed,” said Marcus, who has thrown for 564 yards and 10 touchdowns on 65.1% completions. “Speed kills, and with the way they can run routes, our connection is just getting better and better each week. Each game we want to keep making progress.”
Injuries thrust Floss into the lineup as a receiver in Week 1, when he made two receptions for 54 yards in a 20-14 win over Hutch Tech. But it was a monumental performance against Kenmore West on Sept. 17 that solidified his place on the field. Floss had 11 receptions for 135 yards and scored four touchdowns in the 39-6 win.
The outing allowed the Spartans to move senior Jason Richardson to running back, while Floss’ athleticism and passing ability have also made him a threat on direct snaps or jet sweeps. He's rushed for 71 yards in the last two games.
Having never played receiver prior to this season, Floss has been forced to adjust on the fly and he believes that his experience at quarterback has aided in his rapid ascent.
“When I do my dropbacks — I work on those almost everyday — and it helps me get more shifty on my feet,” Floss said. “It helps me when I’m running my routes to have quicker feet.”
Although Dean’s rise has not been quite as meteoric as his classmate’s, he has made a gigantic leap since his freshman year. Dean saw playing time in the spring, but made just six receptions four 14 yards. His season-long catch was a 5-yard gain.
This season, however, Dean has been Starpoint’s top deep threat and has a chance to make a big play every time he touches the ball. Dean has made 15 receptions for 295 yards, bumping his average from 2.3 yards per catch to 19.7.
He surpassed 100 yards in each of the first two games, and hauled in a 37-yard touchdown in a 33-6 win over North Tonawanda on Thursday.
“It’s competitive on varsity and it’s a big leap from JV,” Dean said. “I just think we’re building it back now.”
As the tandem has helped Marcus become one of the top quarterbacks in Class A this season, Floss is currently penciled in as the next Spartan quarterback when Marcus graduates at the end of the year.
Floss says he will do whatever head coach Tim Racey asks, even if he also admits the joy of playing receiver has replaced his desire to play quarterback.
“Quarterback is such a responsibility,” Floss said. “When I’m a receiver and I’m cutting and catching the ball over kids, it’s just the best feeling in the world.”
Regardless of whether Floss is completing passes to Dean or they continue to be a strong combination at receiver next season, Marcus believes the duo — both also start at cornerback on defense — are going to continue to be threats to any opposing defense.
“The ceiling is as high as possible as it could possibly be,” Marcus said. “They really are tremendous football players and they’re just going to keep getting better and better and more confident.”
Nick Sabato can be reached via email at nick.sabato@gnnewspaper.com or on Twitter @NickSabatoGNN.
