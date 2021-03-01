Starpoint hockey coach Clayton Wilson believes the best way to instill pride in a team is to give the players as sense of ownership.
He doesn't lay down the law and expect his boys to blindly follow everything he says. He has an open forum where players know their opinions are valued.
"My philosophy is when I take you on the team there's a purpose," Wilson said. "You could be the No. 1 goal scorer, you can be the No. 1 assist guy, you can be the No. 1 plus/minus; you'll eventually learn what your role is."
You certainly can't argue with the results. The Spartans are a perfect 5-0 this season entering tonight's meeting with Division IV rival Williamsville East.
As the Spartans skate into their fourth season as members of the WNY Varsity Ice Hockey Federation, they are coming off of an amazing year that saw them fashion a 20-2-2 record and capture the Section VI small school title.
So it begs the question: what do they do for a follow up?
"I tell myself that every year because you always try to do better," Wilson said. "Then when you have such a great year, how do you do better? It helps (with) the leaders that you have and I put so much responsibility on my captains. ...
"They want to be successful, especially the seniors. It's their last year. So that's what's driving the engine. Then the younger kids learn that so when they become seniors, they're driving that engine."
The Spartans saw their season end when they fell to the defending state champion, Section III's Skaneateles, in regional play. They return 10 players from that squad who are showing nine varsity newcomers what it takes to succeed.
"I'm just trying to show the example of I've been there, I've lived it," senior captain Max Ciepiela said. "I'm just trying to show them it needs to be this way because it worked out for us last year. I'm just trying to show the hard work and the time that it takes to put in, not just going through the motions. We gotta work hard and practice like you play."
Ciepiela said the returning players are simply trying to stay true to the core values that were the root of last year's success. That means avoiding overconfidence and remembering that winning takes work.
Ciepiela leads the team in points so far with 13 (8 goals, 5 assists). Right behind him is sophomore Justin Bull at 12 (6+6).
The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Bull lives up to his name, a blend of skill and raw power that makes him one of the most challenging players in the Fed to contain.
He'll be needed to fill a bit of the void left now that Jordan LoBrutto has departed to play for the Buffalo Jr. Sabres.
Another sophomore, Alec Kirk (4+7), centers the two on the top line.
"He's gonna be a stud. That kid can fly!" Wilson said.
Ciepiela has been aided in the leadership department by the three assistant captains: juniors Bobby Taylor and Owen Kiesman and senior Jude Lord.
Kiesman is one of the Spartans' key forwards while Taylor, who was a staggering plus-41 last year, and Lord are the cornerstones of a defense that has not allowed a goal this season.
The goal crease is a bit crowded for now but that has proven to be a good thing as all three keepers, seniors Joel Ryndak and Brendan Lauer and sophomore Braeden Grzybek, have at least one shutout to their credit.
Early on, Wilson has had to strike that perfect mix of balancing time between his veteran keepers and grooming Grzybek for the future.
The plan is to give each goalie at least two starts so they will each have a fair chance to stake their claim to the No. 1 job and carry bulk of load for remainder of the season.
Wilson said being upfront and honest with his guys about their places on the team is a way of developing maturity and accountability.
He also thinks that once players understand what they are truly best at, it enables them to embrace their role and take genuine pride in what they do. But Wilson also inspires his boys to keep improving by letting them know if they continue to do their job well, they will get a chance to be utilized in a bigger way.
More than hockey, Wilson wants his players to understand the life lessons of his approach and how his teachings extend beyond the ice.
"It's their team and that's what drives them because they know it's their baby," Wilson said. "So if they want success, they want their name in the paper, they want to get Athlete of the Week at school ... you've got to work hard.
"Nothing is given to you in life. I tell them all, 'If you're playing for me, you're not gonna make a living playing hockey. But we're gonna teach you more than hockey. We're gonna teach you life experiences. We're gonna teach you, you work hard for something, you're gonna get something.'"
Ciepiela said Wilson's style has created a team-first mentality among the guys.
"We all have roles on this team. Some are different than others. We've got out penalty killers, our power play. Things like that," Ciepiela said.
"Everyone in the team knows their role and they contribute. So it's not just one man out there. It's not just a couple guys. Coach stresses that we come together as a team. We are family. We have family on our practice jerseys, our warm up gear. We had them last year. We just stress the fact that we are together and and it's not individualism."
