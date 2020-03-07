Spartans sunk in D-2 regionals

BUFFALO — In less time than it took them to drive Buffalo State College’s ice arena, Skaneateles skated past Starpoint, 6-1, Saturday, in a New York State Public High School Athletic Association Division II boys hockey regional contest.
With the win, head coach Mitch Major’s Section III-champion Lakers (22-0-1) remain unbeaten in 2019-20 and advance to the state small school Final Four next weekend against Webster-Thomas at Harbor Center, downtown.
Lakers sophomore and leading scorer Garrett Krieger was the game’s most outstanding player, scoring a hat trick. Jack Henry, Cole Heintz and Charlie Russell also scored goals for Skaneateles.
“That was one heck of a team,” Major said about Starpoint. “Those kids battled until the end. They gave us things that we had to deal with that we haven’t had to deal with all year. (Their) coach does a great job with that team.
“Garrett’s just a great kid, a hard-working kid who comes to every practice and never takes a shift off.”
Head coach Clayton Wilson’s Spartans (20-2-2-1) matched the Lakers in physicality and skill throughout the well-played, physical contest, but the Lakers had the better skaters, led by speed burners Krieger, Heintz and Russell.
Trailing 3-0 at the end of the first period on a goal by Henry and two by Krieger, the Spartans turned things around in the second, blanking the Lakers sharpshooters, while getting a power-play goal from Blake Dewey to cut the deficit to 3-1.
“They’re a great team. We’re happy we won the section. It was a great season,” said Dewey, who netted the game-winner for Starpoint in last week’s Section VI title win over Williamsville South at KeyBank Center..
“I took a slap shot from the point. I think their goalie was screened and it just found its way in,” Dewey said. “The bench definitely woke up after that and we had a great second period, but we just couldn’t pull it together in the third.”
Starpoint had it’s best chance to cut the Lakers’ lead down to a goal when Spencer Slote skated in alone midway through the third, but Skaneateles junior goalie Adam Casper made a nice save and was rewarded about two minutes later when the Lakers scored two goals in a matter of 35 seconds to break the game open.
Heintz scored on a rebound and Russell lit the lamp moments later after a scramble in front of Spartans goalie A.J. White, who had kept his team in it until the very end. Krieger completed his hat trick with a power-play goal with 4:06 left in the game to round out the scoring.
“They’re a well-coached team — a lot of skill,” coach Wilson said. “And they’re fast. They love getting sticks in the lane and they love blocking shots. They just clog everything up.
“We’re a skilled team and we had a hard time getting to the goal,” Wilson said. “Normally, we can penetrate down below the dash marks. We had a hard time doing that today. They’re really good with their first pass, their outlet. They get it on their sticks, somebody takes off and they’re good tape to tape. That’s a good team over there.”
Coach Wilson said his Spartans seniors will long remember this season.
“I love coaching high school hockey. Every year they want me to coach travel or they want me to do this— I don’t,” Wilson said.
“I like teaching and working with these kids. They’re already skilled, you just have to teach them how to play a system, buy into the family, understand their roles and then let’s go play anyone. These seniors, their commitment and love of the game — they’re at the rink before me and they leave after me. They love being around each other.
“I told them on their five year reunion or 10 year reunion, all the kids who are seniors will be sitting at a table together and that’s what they’ll be talking about is this run,” coach Wilson said.
