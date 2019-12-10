NEWFANE — Panther pride is always in play with Coach Klumpp and Newfane.
The Panthers won their second straight game Monday night, dominating Emerson, 71-47, at Newfane Senior High School. Newfane (3-2) has now won back to back games, after dropping two straight non-leaguers last week.
As impressive of a scoring night as it was, the Panthers really locked the Eagles up defensively. They took over with a 20-0 first quarter, not allowing Emerson (0-3) to score until the 7:06 mark in the second quarter.
Head coach Eric Klumpp likes the upward trajectory his team has made on that end after tough losses to Williamsville East and North Tonawanda.
"We're getting down to where the guys know where to be defensively. We've been really working on our placement," Klumpp said. "Where to be on the court, where the ball is, and the priority is to protect the basket and stop the ball. I really like the attitudes that they've came with in practice. We do a lot of drills on it, so it's beginning to show."
The Panthers still have not been able to see one of their top players suit up, as Deuce Capen recovers from a knee injury suffered during training camp. The 6-foot-6 junior has been someone this squad has united around, and he's expected to return at the turn of the new year.
"Deuce is an ultimate teammate. So we've really rallied around him being out," Klumpp said of Capen, who averaged 11.9 points and 9.5 rebounds per game as a sophomore. "We know that he's really bummed and is unable to be with us for this first stretch of the games. So they've turned it on. They're playing for minutes and they're doing a great job of making their minutes count right now, so we're getting a little bit of great play from everybody.
"So we've just gotta get better once the start of the (Niagara-Orleans) league (begins). We've gotta be prepared."
Two kids that have stepped up in Capen's absence are Garrett Srock and Josh Everett. Srock scored a career-high 30 points to go with 12 rebounds on Monday, while Everett added 16 points, four steals and four assists. These two seniors have been just what Klumpp is looking for, as they lead the Panthers into an always-competitive N-O slate.
"I mean Josh, pound-for-pound, I don't know if I would take another player. He's just a tremendous leader," Klumpp said. "He's just a glue guy, he keeps everybody focused, we just need him. And Garrett, he's gonna give ya all he's got every time that he hits the court. So we know that with those two guys, if they're playing well, we'll be tough."
Klumpp also mentioned his junior point guard Sam Capen, who finished with 10 points and nine assists against the Eagles. Having grown five inches since the 2018-19 season, Deuce's adoptive brother is primed for a larger role this winter. Klumpp believes that Sam will "assert himself this season" and said he "has total confidence that he's gonna have a spectacular year."
"In his role last year as a sophomore, (he) really did a great job. And growing into his body over the summer like he has, it's a little bit of an adjustment," Klumpp said. "But he's got such a high basketball IQ. So talking to him when I call him over, he almost knows what I'm gonna say to him. And he can make the adjustments on the court. ... He's a luxury to have at the point guard position."
Srock knows how impactful Deuce will be on the boards once healthy, so Srock has been pleased to see how the team's composure and execution has been while Capen rehabilitates. Klumpp has emphasized defense in this early stretch and Srock sees how he and his teammates are showing up on that end.
"In the beginning of the season, Coach really wanted to focus on defense this year," Srock said. "Like, hard defense. So when we got out there, we knew our offense could just go. We have talented players to score, but he really focused on the defense this year and it's been showing. So I think we can make it pretty far if we just keep what we're doing and hit the boards hard and just keep running the floor."
Having the squad's top four leading scorers back from last year, Newfane's season outlook is very hopeful. Having a player like Srock will be key, giving the Panthers a chance at winning a N-O league title.
"I know that we can beat most teams that we're gonna play this season," he said. "So we've just gotta go in, believe that we can do it, and prove to everyone else that we have the skill to beat all the other teams that we will face this season."
Newfane's next matchup will be 6:30 p.m. Friday night when it travels to Section V's Lyndonville.
For more from sports reporter Khari Demos, follow him on Twitter @riri_demos. Also, tune in to Khari as a guest on Tony Caligiuri's 'Inside High School Sports,' 10 a.m. Saturdays on WGR 550.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.