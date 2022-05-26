Starpoint girls 2nd in Class A track & field championships

The Starpoint girls were the top local finisher as sectional track and field meets continued Thursday with the Class A championships at East Aurora.
The Spartans finished second as a team with 95 points behind a pair of double winners.
Veda Jauch, as expected, won the shot put (35 feet, 10 1/4 inches) and discus (114-9), cementing her status as one of Section VI’s best. Madyson Bush leapt her way to victories in the triple jump (34-10) and long jump (16-1 1/4) while also placing third in pole vault (8-6).
Alyssa Armitage continued her vault dominance, winning with a height of 11-6.
Rachel Dickey and Shannon Zugelder each added a second- and fourth-place finish. Dickey was second in the long jump (16-0) and fourth in triple jump (32-11) while distance specialist Zugelder was second at 3,000 meters (10 minutes, 53.99 seconds) and fourth at 1,500 (5:04.92).
Sophia Waliszewski placed twice in hurdles, second in the 100 (17.21) and fourth in the 400 (1:14.29). Marina Mansfield added a fifth-place finish in shot put (29-6 1/4).
The Grand Island girls were with with 60 points, led by Rebecca Schultz, who won the 100 hurdles (16.50) and was third in both the triple jump (33-5 1/2) and long jump (15-10 3/4). Alexis Nguyen also placed three times, second in the 400 hurdles (1:13.14) and fifth in both the 2,000 steeplechase (8:38.69) and pole vault (7-6).
Hailey Martinez took second in the 200 (27.05), Adah Peterson third in discus (101-5) and Faith Caldwell fifth in the 1,500 (5:10.93). The Vikings also placed second in the 4x800 relay (10:36.23).
Lewiston-Porter’s girls were seventh with 24 points, getting third-place finishes from Elizabeth Gray (200, 27.18) and Lilya Teal (high jump, 4-10). Emily Stefik added fifth in the 400 (1:02.21) while the 4x400 relay was third (4:18.36) and the 4x100 fourth (52.86).
Lew-Port was best of the locals on the boys side, placing sixth with 42 points. Alastair Sweeney won the pole vault (11-6) while Nathan Russell was second in high jump (5-8).
Sam Radke (high jump, 5-8) and Nathan Rhoads (400 hurdles, 1:01.69) added third-place finishes. Lucas Heffler was fourth in pole vault (11-0) and Kaden Johnson fifth in the 3,200 (11:01.69). The 4x100 relay finished third (45.78).
Starpoint’s boys were right behind the Lancers, seventh with 33 points. Aeden Eleey was third in the 110 hurdles (16.81) and fourth in the 200 (24.23). Nate Adams (4:31.97) and Peyton Spatorico (4:38.61) were second and fourth, respectively, in the 1,600. Nolan Armitage came in third in pole vault (11-0), Benjamin Olson was fifth in high jump (5-4) and the 4x400 relay placed fifth (3:47.58).
Grand Island’s boys finished 13th, with fifth-place finishes from Ryan Saucier (600, 2:05.00) and Alex Szczepankiewicz (discus, 116-8).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.