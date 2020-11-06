PENDLETON — Even in a pandemic, the Lady Spartans just keep swimming.
Starpoint girls swimming wrapped up its regular season Friday against Amherst at Starpoint High School. In a year filled with surprises, a pleasant one has been how the Lady Spartans have been able to navigate COVID’s waters.
“It’s definitely different than anything I’ve experienced in my time coaching or even (as an) athlete,” said Taylor Schaffert, Starpoint assistant coach. “It was a lot of adjustments we had to make, but honestly we’re just really happy to give the girls a season, a little bit of normalcy to their lives as much as we can.”
One of the biggest adjustments has been holding separate practices, with the 30-girl roster splitting into a pair of one-hour sessions. Masks are worn the moment they get out of the pool and the girls have their own towels aligned on their specific lane.
Schaffert has been most encouraged by the girls’ determination, with several setting personal-best times and others stepping into bigger roles on the team. Noting how some of those new times “obliterated” last season’s best, Schaffert couldn’t be more impressed by her Lady Spartans.
“I’m incredibly proud of the adversity that they’ve had to overcome,” Schaffert said.
“ ... Not being able to swim for two hours, and not being able to be with the team as a whole, and not being able to do their kind of team bonding outside of it, they’ve overcome so much adversity. Especially our seniors, especially our captains, to be able to come in here and try to make it as normal as possible, and listen to us because they know it’s just as much of a challenge on us trying to adhere to everything and keep everybody safe, they’ve taken that adversity and they haven’t flinched once. I mean they’ve come in and they’ve been absolutely awesome about it, so we’re really proud of them.”
Some of that adversity includes a team quarantine that took place just five days into the season. Senior and team co-captain Liz Dallas had to adjust her training regiment this summer, doing pilates and resistance training in her at-home pool.
That’s why Dallas has not taken this fall for granted, as she mentioned how several friends of hers weren’t able to compete in their senior years.
After dealing with such uncertainty to begin the season, Dallas has enjoyed being back in the water with her friends. She is also proud of the team and how they’ve reacted on the fly.
“It was hard. ... The whole team came back after that, which was pretty awesome. I wasn’t sure because obviously (head coach Marc Toth) and Taylor weren’t sure if we could even have a season,” said Dallas, who has team-best times this season in the 50- and 100-meter freestyles. “They fought really hard for us to be able to even come back. But it was pretty good, everyone reacted pretty well. We kind of realized that we all had to work together in order to make this work and keep everyone safe, in order for us to keep competing.”
Dallas knows the Lady Spartans lost a lot of seniors to graduation, but she’s been excited with how many have taken the next step, like sophomore Allison Smith, the team leader in the 200 and 500 free, 100-meter breaststroke and 200 medley.
Smith is just happy to have the season going to get this type of work in, regardless of wins or losses. The sophomore feels fortunate that this pandemic happened now rather than her potentially missing out on the traditions of a senior season, like her current senior teammates.
Although this time has been tough, Smith pointed to the leadership of Toth and Schaffert for getting to this point.
“They’ve been fully supportive all the way. If one of us has a problem with something, they always help us,” Smith said. “... With COVID, they’ve been so helpful with trying to calm us down about people being sick, and practice times, and reassuring us that we’re gonna do OK, and everything’s gonna go the way that it’s gonna go.”
Junior team co-captain Adrianna Martina shared how challenging this year has been, especially with the team’s practice situation. Even in preparing for the season, her training was also impacted and relegated her to a lot of running and other cardiovascular work, as well as more of a focus on stretching and diet.
As dark as the coronavirus era has been at times, Martina has found a silver lining with a life lesson she’ll carry for years to come.
“What I’d say I had to learn the most was to always try your best in this hard time,” Martina said. “Because you only get an hour practice, you have to have that mindset of ‘I want to do this, I want to swim, I want to try my best.’ And everybody on this team has an amazing mindset. Everybody on this team works the hardest.”
Toth is happy to see the season’s finish line in the distance, let alone having gotten past the starting blocks. He was hamstrung in the early portions of 2020 to say the least, as several of his Lady Spartans were unable to swim in between this season and last.
What stood out about his team, though, was how dedicated his athletes were. Even when some didn’t have a pool, or couldn’t get to one, many asked him for at-home workouts while others bought their own swim bands to train.
So it’s all been a juggling act for Toth, making sure the kids are competing safely, building endurance and bringing along young swimmers in new roles.
But one other piece that’s differed about this year has been the void left in the stands. Section VI has not allowed spectators at meets.
Toth sure has taken note of it and he looks forward to a world where fans are back being fans again.
“Starpoint is known for our loud crowd and I have been very grateful to have the fans that I do, parents support and whatnot,” Toth said.
“... Not having our fans here it’s a huge killer for us. But they’ve managed well, they’ve done their best, and I just appreciate all the support that I’ve gotten from all our parents.”
Next up for Starpoint is the ECIC large school championship, taking place Thursday and Friday at Iroquois High School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.