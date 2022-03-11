Late in games sticks are gripped a little tighter, perspiration drips a little heavier and tempers get a little more heated. That’s when Starpoint feels most alive.
Eleven of the Spartans’ 25 games have been decided by one goal this season and six of their 19 wins have needed a come-from-behind effort. The Section VI Division 2 championship and the NYSPHSAA quarterfinals checked both boxes.
Starpoint is 8-3 in games decided by one goal this season, although one of the losses came in a 6-5 game against Webster Thomas on Dec. 4. But it won’t be the same Spartan team that takes the ice when the two meet again in the state semifinals at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at HarborCenter.
Since that loss, Starpoint has become grizzled, tested and mature. After getting hit with COVID-19 in early 2022 that contributed to a 7-0 loss to Grand Island on Jan. 7, the Spartans have lost once and are 6-1 in one-goal games.
“You learn how to play in those games and you don’t hit the panic button,” Starpoint head coach Clayton Wilson said. “In the third, you have to tighten up a little. But I tell the players to just go out and play. They’ve all played important games in their lives. It’s a game. You have to be a little more aggressive, but your best players, they just have to turn it up a notch and ours have. They’ve played great.”
It may not be surprising for a team that has been to three consecutive sectional championship games to be successful in tight games, but it hasn’t always been easy. Starpoint went 0-2-1 in games decided by less than two goals last year, including a 2-1 double-overtime loss to Kenmore West in the finals.
There’s little this group hasn’t seen, however. They have developed a high-powered offense that has scored at least three goals in 13 of the last 14 games. The Spartans became one of the best passing teams in Section VI, featuring seven players — Owen Kiesman, Justin Bull, Matt Myhalenko, Alec Kirk, William Mainstone, Bobby Taylor and Jacob Cyrek — with double-digit assists.
Kiesman, the captain, leads the team with 25 helpers, but Starpoint has totaled 154 assists on 107 goals this season. The ability to control the puck and create scoring chances off pinpoint passing rather than individual offense could be an advantage in a tight game at states.
“When you have multiple kids that have 10 assists, it shows the unselfishness,” Wilson said. “They’re just as happy if their linemate or defensive partner gets a goal. As long as the team is having success. You are going to have the two or three kids that are going to get the goals, but the rest of the team has to work hard and help set up those goals.”
Considering the Spartans lost their first meeting with Thomas, they would typically be cause to make adjustments this time around. That’s not how Wilson operates. An early-season, non-league loss was not concerning to Starpoint, which held a 4-2 lead at the end of the first period of that game.
The Titans are led by Dylan LaChance, who was fifth in Section V with 41 points and Jack Stappenbeck, who was 16th with 32 points. Neither found the back of the net in the first game, but they combined for three assists.
Starpoint, meanwhile, does not have one go-to scorer. Bull leads the team with 19 goals, but 17 different players have at least one goal this year.
“If they want to make adjustments to me, that’s fine,” Wilson said. “But I’m not going to tell Justin Bull or Alec Kirk they have to play a defensive style when they’re explosive kids. I’m not changing their game because of who we’re playing. If we get up or behind, I’ll tweak things as the game flows. I’m going in with the guns I have and that’s the way I’m playing.”
