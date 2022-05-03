It’s going to take some time to build solid programs, but Starpoint is sowing seeds during its first spring of varsity boys and girls lacrosse.
The Spartans had successful runs at the club level and a sprouting youth program in the Pendleton Athletic Booster Association. Both have given the boys and girls squads a handful of talented players, but it may take a few years to build varsity programs that do not need to trot out players with little or no experience in the sport.
Starpoint has hired coaches who have lacrosse backgrounds, as well as experience crafting programs. Boys coach Tom Reed was a player for the University at Buffalo, referee and longtime modified coach with Sweet Home, while girls coach Amanda Ruszczyk played for Medaille College.
Both coaches knew winning would be a challenge this year, as the boys started 2-8 and the girls are 2-5. Continuing to find wins throughout the remainder of the schedule remains important, but the most critical goal is developing players for the future.
“They had club and they were successful at club, but it’s a different world and they’re starting to realize it’s a lot different than the club league,” Reed said. “We have 20 guys, but we could use five to seven more guys. We have some first-year players that see the field and an established varsity program isn’t going to have that.”
Both varsity coaches are seeing a lack of overall fundamentals, which is to be expected with new players. But they either spend more time refining those skills than normal at the varsity level, or find there is not enough time to teach due to the condensed spring schedule.
The girls program is also managing players who have not made lacrosse their top priority in the spring, instead attempting to balance another travel sport simultaneously.
Luckily, participation numbers for both genders are highest at the modified and junior varsity levels. Starpoint has 25 boys on its modified squad, while the girls have 24 on the JV team. By the time those players reach varsity, they will have three or four years of experience playing high school lacrosse, hopefully on top of club.
“They’re supposed to come to varsity with those fundamentals, so you’re kind of putting three levels of lacrosse into one level,” Ruszczyk said. “What we’re teaching on modified or JV, we’re teaching them that on varsity. The expectation for this program is to have those fundamentals when you get to varsity so we can work on game experience and level of play.”
It’s not uncommon for a player foreign to the sport to find success in a short period of time, particularly at certain positions. Ruszczyk did not begin playing lacrosse until her junior year of high school, but it is nearly impossible to build an entire program around such players.
Starpoint has been successful converting top-notch club programs into immediately successful varsity sports, with the most recent being boys hockey, of which some players are now on lacrosse. But Reed says the two scenarios are not comparable.
When the Spartans moved to varsity hockey, every player had significant experience not just from club hockey with the school, but due to playing travel hockey. The schedules in varsity and travel hockey are even similar, so players came with knowledge of how the game was played what to expect.
“(Hockey is) not a bunch of kids that just play recreationally,” Reed said. “These kids are playing at a high level already. The only difference at the high school level is the jersey. … In club lacrosse, it’s one or two (practices) and games, especially during the summer. It’s nothing like varsity lacrosse, where you’re practicing six or seven times a week at the beginning of the year and then three or four games during the season and 16 games. It’s a different animal.”
Starpoint won its first boys game — 9-8 over Grand Island — following an 18-day layoff due to spring break, but has dropped the last four contests. But every player that has recorded a point this season is a junior or sophomore.
Junior Braden Allen entered Tuesday leading the team with 27 goals, while classmate Justin Bull had 13 goals and nine assists and Christopher Uptegrove had five goals and 12 helpers. If they can continue to improve throughout the rest of the season, there are opportunities to be competitive on the schedule, according to Reed.
The girls have been able to play more tightly contested games, as two of their five losses have come by one goal and another by two. Senior Skylar Berube leads the team with 11 goals and four assists, but only five of the 21 varsity players are seniors.
“Within our league, I think we can be really competitive in the next three to five years and go far in the playoffs in the next couple years,” Ruszczyk said. “There are a lot of girls who come out that are soccer players, field hockey players or hockey players that grasp the concepts of offense, defense and midfield. Hopefully these new girls that just tried it out go play club in the summer.”
Nick Sabato can be reached via email at nick.sabato@gnnewspaper.com or on Twitter @NickSabatoGNN.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.