AMHERST — The Spartans' quest for back-to-back sectional titles remains alive.
No.1B Starpoint handled No. 5B Lewiston-Porter 5-1 Tuesday in a Section VI boys hockey small schools quarterfinal game at Northtown Center. The Spartans (11-2-1) now draw a rematch with No. 3B Iroquois/Alden in the semifinals, as the former looks to defend their 2020 small schools sectional title.
The Spartans scored early and often, netting their first goal 44 seconds in when William Casullo went top shelf on an unassisted play. Owen Kiesman was next up, pushing Starpoint's lead to 2-0, cashing in on a feed from Max Ciepiela and Robert Taylor.
Before the Lancers (7-6-1) knew what hit them, the Spartans were up 3-0 in the first, as Ciepiela's stellar 2021 season continued when he scored on a setup from Kiesman and Justin Bull. That score notched Ciepiela's 33rd point of the season and pushed him past 100 career points.
Lew-Port did have a brief resurgence in the second, with Matthew Riddle breaking the scoreless rut to get on board with a nice assist coming from Anthony Miller and Justin Walker. But Starpoint quickly squashed that, as the Spartans responded a minute later with Alec Kirk's unassisted goal, before he set up Cameron Agro's score with 37 seconds to go in the period.
The third period did not contain much action scoring wise, but ultimately that was irrelevant due to how strong Starpoint's first period went.
"The boys, I told 'em, we had a slow start against Depew and I said you can't do that in big games like this," said Starpoint head coach Clayton Wilson, alluding to the Spartans' sectional win over the Wildcats on Saturday.
"And this first period, we just put three pucks in the net. Put 'em back on their heels and then we just took that momentum for the rest of the game and just rode it, to be honest. We played smart hockey, didn't turn the pucks over in our own end and just tried to penetrate."
Wilson thought the biggest shift in the game came when Kirk notched his goal, shutting down any Lew-Port momentum to set the game at 4-1.
The Spartans head man knows I/A will "want a piece of us," as Wilson referred to Starpoint's 6-0 win on March 5. Sharing that the final score was not indicative of how close the game was, Wilson shared his thoughts on the talented Rangers team.
"They have some very, very nice players. They just upset, in my opinion, NW because NW's a strong, well-coached team," said Wilson, referring to I/A's 5-2 win over Niagara Wheatfield Tuesday. " ... So they played well, they deserve it, they're a good team. They've got some depth ... I'm looking forward to the game."
Also looking ahead to a potential second straight Section VI championship game berth, Wilson believes Grand Island and Kenmore West would both pose strong challenges.
Ciepiela made sure to thank the Lord on tallying his 100th point, as he noted how important his teammates were in helping him get there. Being two wins away from taking another Section VI crown, the senior forward discussed what has allowed the 2021 team to carry over last season's success.
"Definitely bring everyone together as a team. It's not individual ... you're not gonna win that way," Ciepiela said. "It's definitely being a family and that's what we had last year, our mindset, and that's what we're doing this year again. We have family on our practice jerseys, our warmups, all that stuff and we really push for that."
The Spartans and Rangers face off 6 p.m. Thursday at Northtown Center.
LANCER LOOK-BACK
Lew-Port head coach Kevin Kirsch knows Tuesday was not the ideal way to end the year, but he was able to look back on a season that almost never came due to the pandemic.
"It's a great group of kids, a lot of fun. ... Walking in not knowing if we were gonna have a season and then the seniors that are graduating, having them on the team for a few years, I'm just glad we were able to get a season together," Kirsch said. "But we really went and treated every day like it was a gift and tried to play every game like it was a gift and have fun doing it."
One of those seniors was Peter Spameni, the 2019-20 Section VI point total leader and honorable mention all-state selection. The first-team All-Federation small schools pick followed that up by recording his 100th point this season and finishing as the section's leading point getter in the 2021 regular season, as his 36 overall (15 goals, 21 assists) remain atop the leaderboard over GI's Liam Snyder (35).
Stating how he's "as great a person as he is a hockey player," Kirsch was able to reflect on his time spent with the senior captain.
"It's been a lot of fun working with him, it's been a lot of fun getting to know him," said Kirsch, also sharing that Spameni plans to play junior hockey next season.
"Watching him compete and watching him help his teammates and just the pride he takes in helping his teammates get better. Sometimes I think he gets more enjoyment out of seeing their success than his own success. He's the type of player that we're definitely gonna miss, but he's not done with hockey, he's just done with Lew-Port hockey. So we'll be watching for him and rooting him on wherever he goes."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.