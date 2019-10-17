Starpoint's Carlson, Baumann's connection runs deeper than football

Often times 'faith, family and football' is a mantra football programs try to embody. But what happens when those last two cross paths?
Starpoint playmaker Joe Carlson has fully established himself as one of Western New York's most dangerous threats. Defenses should have already been on notice, with the senior having a third team All-WNY selection under his belt from the 2018 season.
He leads all players in the area with his 35 receptions and he's tied for the lead in touchdown catches with nine, matching Niagara Falls' Zion Paige. Carlson is also third in WNY with his 589 receiving yards.
Offensively, he's accounted for 941 total yards (230 rushing, 122 passing). Defensively, he's recorded four INTs, including two pick-sixes. Those scores set Carlson's season total at 14 times hitting paydirt through six games.
By the way, last week may have been his gutsiest performance ever. Carlson went 10-of-18 through the air with 115 passing yards, had 18 carries for 92 rushing yards and a score, four receptions with 59 receiving yards and a TD, on top of a game-clinching INT, to top Grand Island 28-17 in a comeback win (let us not forget his punting and four PATs, too). He led the team in all three major offensive categories, while stepping in for injured QB Carson Marcus and helping Starpoint secure the No. 2-seed in the Class A-2 sectional playoffs.
When asked about what it's like coaching arguably the best player in WNY, offensive coordinator Justin Baumann jokingly said "I'm the best damn OC in all of Western New York too." And he's got as strong of a case as anyone — since joining the staff in 2015, Baumann has helped lead the Spartans 'O' to an average of 35 points per game.
Just how close can these two be? It's one thing for an OC to have a strong connection with his top player. It takes it to a whole new level when those ties run deeper than any gameplan.
Baumann has been in a relationship with Carlson's older sister, Megan, for a decade now. And to see where Carlson and Baumann are in the Spartans program today has been something they've discussed over years spent together as family.
"This is something that's kind of been in the works for 10 years," Baumann said. "I knew him when he was doing pee-wee and stuff like that. ... Obviously him and I kind of knowing each other for so long, at that age, it kind of molded into what it is today."
Carlson's parents have gotten their wish of seeing their son play QB, a dream they urged for until Baumann stepped in. He saw the raw talent that Carlson possessed and the type of weapon he could be with former All-WNY QB Aaron Chase.
A weapon so valuable, Baumann shared that Carlson may have turned into "one of the best, if not the best receiver" on a team that featured fellow All-WNY receivers in Matt Spina and Max Bowden. He may have seen this coming into fruition, but it still doesn't take away how much joy it brings Baumann when he sees his brother-in-law thriving..
"It's been an interesting dynamic. ... Obviously, there's a lot of pride that comes with it," Baumann said. " ... I'm very proud of him. I'll never tell him that to his face. But he works his ass off ... We're brothers, very much so, but most of our conversations are about opponents or what we saw in a game. It's all technical stuff, not 'did you see this run?' It's 'did you see the backside block on the jet play?' So it's a pretty damn cool dynamic."
With Baumann categorizing Carlson as "a student of the game," he knew it would be no problem for the All-WNY wideout to make the transition to QB. Regardless of what the position is, Baumann will pound the table for Carlson and he knows that playing at the next level is very much in his reach.
"I'll tell anyone that listens, he's the best player in Western New York," Baumann said. "And obviously putting the ball in his hands every play, rather than 10 catches, brings a whole different dynamic to the offense. ... Any college that gets him, they're getting a hell of a football player and the kid loves the game. So it's not like he's doing this to get chicks or stats. He's doing this to get a college scholarship and win games because that's what he's used to now with Starpoint."
Having been a part of the University at Buffalo's staff as a coaching intern under former offensive coordinator Alex Wood, Baumann was given a coach's crash course at the Division I level. He took his experiences from his time learning the Bulls playbook, working with practice/game film and sitting in on meetings, to build a college-style offense with an emphasis on being fast-paced and working on the fly.
Now his little brother is the centerpiece of that offense. Carlson has enjoyed playing in this system and having someone he's so interlinked with conducting it.
"It's actually pretty cool. It's nice to come home and talk to him about it, what happened at practice and go through plays, go through what we saw, so it's pretty good," Carslon said. "It definitely helps a lot with practices and in games when we're preparing."
Even in playing out of position, Carlson is just doing his damndest to make sure his team is in a position to win ball games.
"I'm just gonna do my best with whatever position I have to play," Carlson said. "Continue to contribute to the team each and every day. So wherever I have to go to help the team win, that's where I'm gonna be. And I'm gonna try to play my best."
These two are also fired up for this weekend's rivalry game against Lockport, who Baumann says has more incentive since some of the Lions players were doing some extra chatting with the Spartans during summer passing camps. The game also has the potential to be special for head coach Al Cavagnaro, who can secure his 100th career victory with Saturday's game. Baumann talked about how he and Carlson deeply care about 'Coach Cav' outside of football and that he is like "a father figure."
In a season where replacing Chase under center was the big story, the team bouncing back from two-straight losses to Sweet Home and South Park and trying to give their head coach the perfect send-off, the Spartans OC is just thankful that Cavagnaro gave him the opportunity to have special moments like these and that he's able to share them with his brother-in-law.
"It's a different dynamic and I'm sure there's other people out there in the world," Baumann said.
"But there's not many in the situation that we are. We get to pretty much go to work together every day and it's a lot different then what people would usually realize. We're just pretty pumped that the season's going the way it is. ... But I'm sure 20 years from now when he's playing with my daughter or I'm playing with his kids, we'll continue to talk about it too but the game has definitely made us a lot closer than that. I consider him obviously a brother, he considers me a nuisance ... I try not to show as much favoritism towards him as possible. But obviously it's my brother. It's kind of tough."
