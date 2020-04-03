Starpoint senior Tyler Kalota is GNN Sports boys hockey POY

PENDLETON — Most ice hockey players are just happy to be in the green when it comes to their plus-minus ratio, but they'd take a plus-35 any time in their career.
Most hockey defensemen would also be satisfied with 3 goals and 18 assists for 21 points in a 25-game season.
But Starpoint senior defenseman Tyler Kalota isn't “most” hockey players.
Kalota, who helped guide head coach Clayton Wilson's Spartans to their first Section VI small schools hockey title back in February, earning state D-2 co-player of the year honors along the way, said what matters most to him are the team titles.
“The statistics are OK and the awards are a great honor, but nothing beats winning a championship with my family,” said Kalota, the 2019-20 GNN Sports Boys Hockey Player of the Year. “One of the most important moments for me as a hockey player was when Coach Wilson told me at last year's banquet that I was being named a captain this year. It was such a great honor.”
A three-year varsity Spartans starter and 2019-20 co-captain, Kalota was one of three Starpoint seniors this season (the other two are Blake Dewey and Tommy Mazgaj) who made the transition along with Wilson from the Spartans' club hockey era into the Western New York Hockey Federation League beginning last year.
“Tyler had a great career and logged a lot of ice time for us over the years,” Wilson said. “He was out there all the time — on power plays, killing penalties and any crucial moments in the game. Tyler's a special kid. Even as a sophomore, he was ahead of the scale in his maturity — one of the most mature players I've ever coached. He was an assistant captain as a junior last year and co-captain, along with Blake, this year.”
Kalota, the son of North Tonawanda Police Lt. Robert and Starpoint district teacher Kaylyn Kalota, began his hockey career at a very young age and spent most of his time playing goalie. By the time he reached middle school, he took his love for roaming out away from the net to the next level and decided to become a defenseman.
“Playing goalie made me see the ice more clear than most of the other players,” said Kalota. “I know what the goalie needs from me because I played the position. It just helped with my defensive awareness right away. When I was a goalie I always wanted to skate out, so when I had the chance, my dad asked me if I wanted to play defense or goalie, I chose to play defense.”
Kalota has always had a good shot, having spent a lot of time in the garage throughout his young life practicing his shooting, even throughout his time as a goalie. His biggest obstacle to overcome in the goalie-to-defenseman transition was skating.
“I was always practicing in my garage and I have roller blades, so I would be outside all the time shooting, but I wasn't the strongest skater, so I worked hard on that whenever I could,” the 6-foot-1 Kalota said.
Kalota & Co. finished 20-2-2-1 overall this past season, claiming their first ever Section VI Division II boys hockey title with a 3-1 victory over Williamsville South at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo.
“We played like a family, always moving the puck,” Kalota said “We were always looking to move the puck. It took every person to win games. We bonded together and tried never to let anybody down.”
Kalota has two older sisters, Alexis and Morgan.
Follow veteran Lockport sports reporter/editor John D'Onofrio at @JohnD'Onofrio7.
