PENDLETON — Friday night’s game went from a blowout to a tight battle and even included three recovered onside kicks. But all Starpoint cares about is the ‘W.’
The Spartans now sit at 2-0 overall on the season and in Class A-2 after dropping Williamsville South 41-26 in week two.
Former All-Western New York selection Joe Carlson got things going early and often for Starpoint, setting up the ‘O’ with a 30-yard pass completion on a trick play to start the game.
The senior wide receiver would then connect with sophomore quarterback Carson Marcus for a fourth-and-goal TD conversion.
Starpoint also dominated defensively early, specifically Jake Dean. He recorded his second career 17-tackle game and now has 32 stops through two weeks.
After the Spartans recovered the game’s first onside kick, Aidan Davis (20 carries, 87 yards, 2 TDs) would score back-to-back touchdown runs before a TD pass from Marcus (8 of 17, 111 passing yards, 2 TDs) to Dean put the Spartans up 28-0 after the first quarter.
South would get back in on the scoring in the second quarter, with Will Girzone linking with Brett Johnson to cut into the lead at 28-8.
Things looked out of reach early in the second half, with Nathan Lee putting Starpoint up 35-8 after a goal-line TD run.
The Billies and Girzone battled back with a TD run from the QB and then a touchdown pass to Jeremy Matute, cutting the lead to 35-20.
Carlson would put the game out of reach from there scoring a 45-yard touchdown run, before South fought back with one more score and even recovered their second onside kick of the half.
Carlson finished with another big game with 139 total yards (79 receiving, 60 rushing) and 2 TDs. He knows the team battled through adversity, but he’s happy his team came out on top.
“It’s football, anything happens,” Carlson said. “So we just came out here we knew what they were gonna run. We knew who they were gonna target, so we’re gonna continue to play our best. In the end, we scored touchdowns ... and kept making stops, so it was just overall a good performance. But we’ve got a lot of things to work on.”
Carlson is excited to see what his team will bring in next week’s big test against West Seneca East, which also sits at 2-0 entering high school football’s week three.
Similarly, head coach Al Cavagnaro is looking forward to the matchup knowing just how much growth this team is already showing.
“We’re getting better every week,” Cavagnaro said. “We’re young and inexperienced, but we fight hard. ... We’ve earned 2-0.”
Cavagnaro was also showered praise on his coaching staff for putting the kids in the right places all evening. With a homecoming date with WSE next weekend, Cavagnaro knows the team will have to stay focused to get the job done.
He also believes that having No. 9 under center was key to the team being successful against South and moving forward.
“He’s done a great job. He’s taken a few licks but he’s gotten right back up,” Cavagnaro said.
“We’re really pleased with him. His confidence is getting better (and) our confidence in him is getting better. And the best thing about it is our team confidence. Our kids believe in that kid. ... You’ve gotta believe in your quarterback. If you don’t, you’re in trouble.”
