Starpoint's Alyssa Armitage using top-10 finish at nationals to reach new pole vault heights

PENDLETON — Agility, awareness and the spotlight. Alyssa Armitage had all the attributes of a keen gymnast. They also happened to translate to the pole vault.
Starpoint vault coach Lou Anastasi saw her potential when she tried the event for the first time as a freshman. Although COVID-19 wiped out her sophomore season, she found places to train and went from 10 feet during the 2020 indoor season to 12 feet during the 2021 outdoor season.
Now she is one of the top pole vaulters in the state and is developing into one of the best in the country. Armitage’s best vault during the indoor season was 12 feet, 1/4 inches. She didn’t even hit 12 at the state meet.
But at the New Balance Indoor Nationals in New York City, Armitage cleared 12 feet, 7 1/2 inches to place 10th. The vault ranked second in New York State State this year, fourth all-time in Section VI and 21st in the United States for indoor competitors this season.
The senior still thinks she can go higher during the outdoor season and contend for a state championship. That may be a lot of pressure, but that’s where Armitage thrives.
“It’s like being the center of attention,” Armitage said. “I don’t really like that part, but I like the competition part where you’re competing against people who are better than you and you can be just as good as them.”
It takes speed to build momentum down the runway and Armitage has been one of Starpoint’s top sprinters. It also takes agility to reposition going over the bar and it takes awareness to understand where the bar and body are in the air.
“Early on, I convinced her and her family that she had this potential,” Anastasi said. “I really wanted to see it through and I’m glad it’s all coming together now.”
After winning the indoor sectional meet this season, Armitage had high hopes for states on March 5 on Staten Island. She finished sixth with a vault of 11 feet, 6 inches, but it wasn’t close to her best and only three opponents cleared 12 feet.
Going into nationals the following week, Armitage felt a bit of pressure competing against some of the top athletes in the country. She wanted to avoid a repeat performance from states.
She recorded the best vault of her life. Sometimes that’s how it goes in the pole vault.
The event is among the most unpredictable endeavors in sports. A variety of factors impact jumps and even the best in the world have meets where everything clicks and others when nothing goes as planned.
“You can’t expect the same thing as yesterday because something else could go wrong that you fixed today and then you have a new problem,” Armitage said. “It’s just an endless cycle.”
The next part of the cycle is the outdoor season and a few more items to check off her to-do list before graduating. Armitage is being courted by multiple Division I schools and already has an offer from SUNY Binghamton. But first she wants to qualify for outdoor states for the first time.
Armitage was the Section VI Division I champion last season and was fifth in the state with a 12-foot jump. Only Southwestern’s Cassidy Allen — whose vault of 13-7 was tops in New York last season — went higher. But state championships were not held a year ago.
Despite her success last season and at nationals, Armitage still has heights to chase. She would like to clear 13 feet, which won states the last time they were held in 2019, and believes momentum from nationals continues.
“You finally get to see the competition — you’re surrounded by people at your level and some that are above,” Anastasi said. “It’s good to be around and helps push you to another level. … She has the physical skillset to do wonderful things and she’s not even close to her potential.”
Starpoint is scheduled to open the season at Williamsville South on April 23.
Nick Sabato
