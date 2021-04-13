LOCKPORT — Max Ciepiela was truly one of a kind in the Starpoint boys hockey program.
The senior forward staked his claim as the most accomplished player in the Spartans’ four-year existence as a federation program. Notching a Section VI small schools championship win as a junior, as well as another title game appearance this winter, Ciepiela was a key figure in making the program one of Western New York’s elite.
Also finishing with 106 career points, Ciepiela made a convincing case to be this year’s GNN Sports boys hockey player of the year.
“It’s surreal ... I’ve definitely matured, I felt it in myself,” said Ciepiela, Section VI’s point leader in 2021 with 38. “I couldn’t do it without my coach, Clayton (Wilson), and the teammates that I had through the past three years. I definitely fed off what they did and they fed off what I did, so it’s all together.”
Ciepiela first hit the scene with the Spartans as a 10th grader in Starpoint’s second year as a fed program after switching over from the club ranks. Despite the young program growing while he was doing so himself, Ciepiela shared the one factor that allowed him to grow over time.
“Honestly, probably just my confidence. I was definitely a little nervous and shaky my sophomore year because I was playing with all those big guys,” Ciepiela said. “ ... And then my senior year I had been seeing everything and coach believed in me and I finally started believing myself and put it all together.”
Wilson said Ciepiela was a quiet sophomore, but he grew into his leadership role as a captain. Reflecting on Ciepiela during his time in the 2018-19 season, Wilson said the former’s “love for the game” stood out about his sophomore campaign.
Putting in extra time on the ice, or even playing for the Buffalo Regals Hockey Club’s South Central Triple-A teams, Ciepiela was committed to skating five nights a week for both Starpoint and his club team.
“Everything he could make he wanted to be there. He always wanted to get better, he always wanted to be the best and he always worked hard,” Wilson said. “I mean he’s just a perfect mold for a coach for other players to learn how to love the game and give back to the game. It was a pleasure. He’s definitely leaving huge shoes to fill next year, I don’t know who’s gonna fill them, but always somebody steps up.”
Noting how much of a leader Ciepiela was, Wilson was thrilled to have someone like the former guiding his program during the pandemic.
“Being in a pandemic, it was very hard for me to communicate with the team and he took charge of it,” Wilson said. “He was phenomenal, I couldn’t ask for a better job out of a captain. Just watching him grow and mature and grow up was just fun, it really was. It’ll be great memories for me to look back and have some other captains, hopefully, be as good as how he handled the team.”
One of the special moments from Ciepiela’s senior season was notching his 100th career point in a small schools quarterfinal win over Lewiston-Porter on March 23, which he noted came on a goal. Ciepiela was dynamic in 2021, pushing the Spartans to an 11-3-1 record while being the only player in WNY to record 19 or more goals and assists each (19 goals, 19 assists).
Despite falling to Kenmore West in the small schools title game, Ciepiela’s 19 goals on the year placed second in Section VI, while his 19 assists tied Grand Island’s Cam Davis for the second-highest total in WNY behind Ciepiela’s teammate Owen Kiesman and Lew-Port’s Peter Spameni.
Wilson said what stood out about Ciepiela’s senior year was his “never give up” attitude, sharing that the forward was always the first one in and the last one to leave. Wilson was enamored with the goals Ciepiela would set for himself, as he noted the senior’s determination led to him hitting just about every mark he had in mind.
Although one of the marquee players in Wilson’s tenure, Ciepiela believes he and the team’s success can be attributed to their head coach.
“Honestly, I’ve gotta put it on coach (Wilson), I mean he knows how to run his systems and we’ve just gotta buy into it,” said Ciepela, who intends to play for the University at Buffalo’s club squad in the Northeast Collegiate Hockey League and American Collegiate Hockey Association.
“The sooner we do that, the sooner we’re more successful. So just going from the club league to the fed league, it wasn’t really anything. Like it was a big step for us, but the coach still stayed the same, so the same systems were in and ... it worked out for us in fed, too.”
Now that he’s had some time away from the season, it dawned on Wilson some of the achievements that set Ciepiela apart.
“Probably the other highlight is he’s my first player, in the history of the Starpoint program, getting over 100 points,” Wilson said.
“I don’t know if anybody’s gonna come close to that or not. You have to be a special player and it takes three years, if not four years, to be able to even come close to that. So that’s probably the other big one for me as my first player to ever do that, plus he was my first all-fed player in the four years that we’ve been in the league. ... You need kids like him that love the game and the more you have, the better and (more) successful you’ll be.”
