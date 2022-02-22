PENDLETON — Gage and Griffin LaPlante watched intently as Starpoint’s Anthony Robinson captured the 285-pound state wrestling championship in 2018.
They were kids in seventh and fifth grades, respectively. But in the moment they knew that’s what they wanted their future to be. The LaPlantes aren’t content competing in the state tournament, they want to stand on top of the podium at the end.
Their quest starts Friday at the NYSPHSAA Division 1 Wrestling Championships at MVP Arena in Albany.
Gage made it to the state tournament as an eighth-grader in 2020 and Griffin duplicated the feat as an eighth-grader this season. Gage is no longer content just being part of the festivities, he wants to win. Griffin, meanwhile, is the top overall seed at 132 pounds, with a desire to skip the first-time hoopla and head straight to the podium.
The LaPlantes are products of a program that has begun a cycle every top-notch program has. They watched a state champion and now have a chance to match the accomplishment, while Starpoint hopes the next crop of wrestlers is watching to continue the trend.
“They put a lot of work into their craft,” Starpoint head coach Steve Hart said. “Wrestling is not just November to February. Wrestling is a year-round event endeavor for them and that’s why they’re able to get to the level they’re at. State titles are the goal and until we reach that goal, we’re still a work in progress.”
Gage’s first trip to the state tournament brought some success, but he did not place. Winning 42 matches as an eighth-grader, Gage was the Section VI Division 1 99-pound champion. He won his first match at states, but dropped a hard-fought 8-4 decision to Herricks’ Joseph Manfredi in the semifinals and his season finished with an 8-2 loss to Frontier’s Travis Browning.
Williamsville North’s Cameron Catrabone has beaten Gage in the sectional finals each of the last two seasons, but the nation’s No. 4 wrestler didn’t have it easy. Catrabone won by major decision in 2021, but LaPlante scored a takedown this season before ultimately falling in the 145-pound finals in a 7-3 decision.
Over the last two seasons, Gage has proven it takes a top-tier talent to beat him. He is 38-3 this season and all three losses have come to state qualifiers — Catrabone, Hamburg’s Dylan Collins and Minisink Valley’s Luke Greiner — with a combined record of 84-5.
Gage is currently seeded fifth at states, with Rush-Henrietta’s five-time Section V champion Jayden Scott at No. 1, Mahopac’s 2020 seventh-place state finisher Angelo Centrone at No. 2, Catrabone at No. 3 and Greiner at No. 4. He will get a first-round bye before facing Ithaca’s Daniel Parker (31-2) or Roy C. Ketcham’s Matthew Masch (32-4) in the second round.
“I’m not going into it for the experience anymore. I’m going there to win,” Gage said. “It’s strictly business for me.”
Griffin made a splash as a seventh-grader, going 17-3 a year ago. But he has emerged as one of the top wrestlers in the state this season. At 42-5, all of his losses came prior to the New Year.
He dropped two of his first matches of the season to eventual sectional champions Amarfio Reynolds (Niagara Falls) and Aidan Gillings (Newfane). Griffin also dropped a 3-2 decision to Iroquois’ Michael Schiffahuer, but came back on Dec. 17 to pin him in 59 seconds six days later.
Since the calendar flipped to 2022, Griffin has won all 23 of his matches to grab the top seed at the state meet, despite being the only eighth-grader in Division 1 above 102 pounds.
Griffin gets a bye in the first round and will face the winner of Fox Lane’s Justin Gierum (28-3) and Niagara Wheatfield’s Tremell Mathews (38-9), both of whom he’s beaten this season.
He knows what to expect at the state tournament from attending and both LaPlantes have competed in multiple national tournaments. Following states, the brothers will also begin training for the High School Nationals on March 25-27 in Virginia Beach and will compete in the U.S. Marine Corps Junior and 16U Nationals in July in Fargo, North Dakota.
Griffin is going into states with the intention to win, but knowing he will potentially have four more opportunities, not coming home with a state title won’t be devastating.
“It’s an experience and going in as the No. 1 seed is sick,” Griffin said. “But if I don’t win, I’m definitely going to place on the podium.”
Nick Sabato can be reached via email at nick.sabato@gnnewspaper.com or on Twitter @NickSabatoGNN.
