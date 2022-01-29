SYRACUSE — There’s a new bar for Starpoint wrestling.
The Spartans knocked off a pair of seeded teams in the first round and became one of four unseeded teams to advance to the NYSPHSAA dual meet championships on Saturday at SRC Arena and Events Center.
Starpoint ultimately ran into a juggernaut in Division I’s No. 1 Minisink Valley. The Warriors, who ultimately defended their 2020 state dual title, dispatched the Spartans 55-7 in the semifinals, but they aren’t choosing to dwell on the loss. Instead, qualifying and being successful at the state tournament is now the new standard for the Starpoint program.
“We really came and battled,” Starpoint head coach Steve Hart said. “Minisink Valley is loaded and we did our best, but I think overall, we really accomplished a lot for our program to build off of for the future.”
Minisink Valley was dominant in the first round, beating Horseheads and Pittsford a combined 116-18. Starpoint’s Griffin LaPlante won the first match by decision at 132 pounds, but a lineup that features three 2020 state placewinners — including 126-pound champion Zack Ryder — rattled off nine consecutive wins and 11 of the final 12 matches.
James Leuer was able to score a major decision at 110 to end the run, but the Warriors had seven pins, including six in the first round and three in less than a minute.
“We have to keep building and continue to improve the areas we’re working in,” Hart said. “We have a lot of good programs that we work with around the area — Newfane, Niagara Falls, Niagara Wheatfield — those guys are all as tough as they come and we benefit from training with those guys and we’re going to continue doing what Minisink Valley does.”
Starpoint started the day with a flurry, posting pins in the first three matches and had six in a 39-27 win over No. 4 Fox Lane. Leuer (110), Coen Freundschuh (118), Christopher Uptegrove (126), Gage LaPlante (145) and Peyton Lyness (152) all notched falls, while Matt Caldwell pinned Bryan Bailey at 215 to seal the win with two matches remaining.
The Spartans also built a big lead on No. 5 Indian River and led 31-15 with four matches remaining. Any win would have clinched the win, but Indian River recorded three-straight falls. Meanwhile, Leuer was stunned by Tomah Gummow — who he beat at the Windsor Christmas tournament a month ago — in a 4-3 decision to give Indian River a 33-31 lead into the final match.
Freundschuh, an eighth-grader, was Starpoint’s last wrestler and a few ill-advised decisions put him in a 9-1 hole early and he eventually trailed 16-9 in the second period. But just as it appeared the Spartans were finished, Freundschuh was able to slightly pop his hips, flip over Logan Matice to secure a pin with 4 seconds left in the period.
“I think it’s really special that Coen — an eighth-grader and first-year varsity wrestler — was able to come from behind and seal it with a pin,” Hart said. “I think it’s going to be huge for him moving forward.”
Newfane can't conjure enough points in loss to Tioga
Newfane felt it could compete with anyone in the state heading into the state dual meet and it got to prove it right away against Division II top seed Tioga.
After blasting Port Jervis 59-11 in the opening dual, the Panthers needed to get past Tioga to advance to the semifinals. But the Tigers were too deep, and at least on Saturday, they were too good in a 47-16 win.
Tioga won the first seven matches in total to put Newfane at an insurmountable disadvantage. The first three matches were won by decision, and a few key miscues resulted in losses for Newfane.
“They were two or three points better in matches,” Newfane head coach Matt Lingle said. “If we see them in Albany (at the individual state tournament), maybe it’s different. The ones we needed to win, they won them.”
Freshman Ayden Buttery trailed his 126-pound match against former state placewinner Mason Welch 3-2 at the end of the first period, but a reversal and a late takedown led to a 7-3 decision.
Aidan Gillings also suffered his first loss of the season after starting 31-0, falling in a 4-3 decision at 138 to 2020 99-pound state champion Caden Bellis. Like his classmate Buttery, Gillings struggled when Bellis was on top, unable to break free for one last escape that would have tied the match. It was a problem the Panthers faced in nearly every loss, five of which came by fall.
Simon Lingle (189) and Charles Larose (285) had pins for Newfane, while Brayden Kellison-Neglia earned a 12-2 major decision at 102.
“Their top position was solid,” Lingle said. “I think we’re going to have to work on that over the next few weeks.”
Section VI’s Falconer advanced to the semifinals before losing to Tioga. Lancaster split its first-round matches, but did not advance to the semifinals.
