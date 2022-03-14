The loss will gnaw away for years, but the game and the team are already legends at Starpoint.
Coach Clayton Wilson will have examples and stories to lean on within the hockey program for years to come. Coaches in other sports can also point to the perseverance for motivating their own teams.
The tales won’t endure because Starpoint reached the state hockey finals or it was a 7-6 overtime game. Fourteen of the team’s 27 games were decided by one goal or less, including each of its final three.
It took sudden-death overtime for a team to finally put the Spartans down for good. If the overtime lasted a full period, it would have surprised no one if they came back to tie or beat Pelham. They rallied three times during the game to tie or take the lead and had six come-from-behind wins during the season.
Sure the season ended with a loss and what Starpoint believes was a controversial penalty call in overtime that led to the game-winning goal, but the Spartans put together a postseason that many programs could only dream of pursuing.
“One of the guys shaking my hand said this was the best value for $10,” Wilson said. “He’d rather come watch these guys than the Sabres. When they put that uniform on, they knew it could possibly be the last time. They play so hard they give you everything. That’s why I love coaching high school hockey.”
Throughout the playoffs, Starpoint endeared itself to any proponent of team play. Balance and exquisite passing took the spotlight instead of individual performances. The Spartans averaged 4.4 goals per game, but finished Section VI play without a player in the top 10 in scoring.
There was seemingly a new hero or heroes in every round of the postseason — William Mainstone in the sectional semifinals and state quarterfinals, Alec Kirk in the sectional finals and state semifinals and Justin Bull and Owen Kiesman in the state final. Bull, Kirk and Mainstone all recorded hat tricks during the postseason.
The current crop of seniors — Kiesman, Cameron Agro, Luke Blas, Colby Lawrence and Bobby Taylor — joined a program with one season of Federation hockey when they started as freshmen. They played in three sectional finals, won two and reached the state title game.
While they didn’t win a state championship, the group helped turn Starpoint into a Western New York power that appears poised to maintain that status over the next few seasons.
“It’s sad losing in the state finals, but during the season we had great juniors helping us out,” said Kiesman, a senior co-captain who tied for the team lead with 40 points. “It will hurt, but we’ll be great next year. I can feel it.”
As the Spartans ushered out a class that may seem irreplaceable, a few underclassmen emerged throughout the postseason ready to take the torch.
Bull will be a four-year varsity player next season and scored 14 of his 40 points during the postseason. Matt Myhalenko was third on the team in points (31) as a sophomore, while Mainstone’s five goals in seven postseason games matched his total in 20 regular season contests.
Kirk, meanwhile, exploded during sectional play. The junior had 17 points during the regular season and surpassed that with 18 during the postseason. He scored 10 times in sectionals, including game-winning goals in the sectional finals and state finals, games he scored both of Starpoint’s goals.
“How do I set my goal at the beginning of the year? Every year you can say you want to win states,” Wilson said. “They set the tone. I’m so proud of the kids in that locker room.”
