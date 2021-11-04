MEDINA — Aggressive, physical and unrelenting.
Such adjectives are not typically used to describe a team with a potent offense. But as high-flying as Medina High School has been offensively this season, it has been equally bruising on defense.
The Mustangs have burned opponents for 42.9 points per game, but many of the same players who average 8.8 yards per play shift to defense and play with a tenacity that has not been matched in Section VI Class C this season.
Medina has surrendered 9.2 points per game — the fewest in Class C — and has set up the offense with three-and-outs while 20 forced turnovers have resulted in prime scoring opportunities.
Now, another stellar defensive performance against No. 5 Lackawanna at 7 p.m. tonight at Veterans Memorial Park can put the top-seeded and unbeaten Mustangs back in the Section VI Class C championship game for the second consecutive season.
“Our defense has given the offense all the opportunities it had with short fields very, very often,” Medina head coach Eric Valley said. “There haven’t been many teams that have been able to prolong drives. It’s not only good field position, but extra possessions as well.”
The strength of the defense lies within the defensive line and linebackers, as all eight starters from last season’s team remain intact. They have battered opposing quarterbacks and running backs and have been in the backfield almost as frequently.
“We have a great mentality because we just want to stop the quarterback from getting anywhere,” Medina’s Noah Skinner said. “... All we want to do is get the ball, keep driving it down and keep getting the ball.”
Medina has recorded 30 sacks, with three players — Joe Cecchini, Skinner and Robert Arnold — have at least five. Cecchini’s nine sacks rank third in Western New York, while defensive tackles Dominic Larabee and Chris Johnson have faced consistent double-teams in the middle of the line, resulting in 39 tackles behind the line of scrimmage as a team.
“I’m just trying to attack the guy on the other side of the line,” Cecchini said. “I’m just a lot more tuned in and more aggressive. I’m trying to drive the guy across from me, get the ball and make a big play.”
The Medina defensive front has also been beneficial for the secondary, which was not quite as experienced at the beginning of the season. Not only does penetration in the backfield force quick and often ill-advised throws, but it has allowed newcomers to gain experience with minimal pressure.
The Mustangs have 33 passes defensed and 10 interceptions, while also scoring three defensive touchdowns this season. They recorded three shutouts during the regular season and did not allow 20 points in a game until the regular-season finale against Class B Albion.
“If our front four gets a lot of pressure, it relieves pressure from our secondary,” Cecchini said. “If we only give the quarterback a second or two to get the ball out, the secondary only has to cover for two seconds and that helps them out. It shortens up the passes, too. It provides them time to come up and make the tackle.”
Defensive performance becomes even more critical as the playoffs progress and the weather becomes unpredictable. Facing an opponent for a second time is also difficult, as the Steelers scored 16 second-half points and trailed by four before Medina ultimately cruised to a 34-16 win on Sept. 18.
In 2016, the Mustangs clobbered Lackawanna 48-6 in Week 2, but lost 16-8 in the opening round of sectionals. All of the players will be different this time around, but the memory is still vivid for Valley.
“We all know what’s at stake, but we don’t like to get too far ahead of ourselves,” Valley said. “If we win, we’ll think about the prize and the light at the end of the tunnel. … We learned our lesson, so we’re just concentrating on playing the best football we can.”
Nick Sabato can be reached via email at nick.sabato@gnnewspaper.com or on Twitter @NickSabatoGNN.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.