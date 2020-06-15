GASPORT — Mom and dad's smiling “Little Waterbug,” Kayla Hagen was a natural in the Royalton-Hartland pool from the start.
Little did she know back then what impact she would have on that same pool and the half dozen Niagara-Orleans League records she would erase at pools throughout Western New York and Rochester in a spectacular scholastic swimming career that has helped the Lady Rams' senior land a spot on the SUNY Fredonia women's swim team next fall
“If someone had told me then, ‘You're going to do all this amazing things in swimming,’ I would never have believed it,” said Kayla, the daughter of Kris and Michelle Hagen of Gasport. “I've just always loved the water. We just connected.”
Kayla was a regular at the Sea Lions Swim Club run by Kathy Mullin and it wasn't long after that she started helping out around the R-H pool.
“She started volunteering with Kathy, helping teach swim lessons even before she was old enough to get her lifeguard certification,” Michelle said. “When she was old enough to get her lifeguard certification, she started working for Kathy each summer.”
Before she'd even reached high school, Hagen was eyed by varsity coaches and older teammates as someone who was destined to do great things in the pool.
“She started swimming varsity in seventh grade and earned her first varsity letter in the backstroke, her favorite stroke,” Michelle said.
Hagen credits then senior Lindsay Yates with helping her improve her backstroke technique.
“She was a great help way back when she was a senior and I was in seventh grade,” Hagen said. “She helped me along and got me started. And then my coach, Dottie Barr, she's encouraged me and supported me so much over the year. I don't think I could be where I am today without her.”
Hagen was a Lady Rams team captain in both her junior and senior years — an amazing era in which she literally rewrote the N-O League and Roy-Hart record books.
As a junior, Hagen, along with Holly DiMayo, Amanda Hill and Jenna Heiser, established a new N-O record of 1:59.17 in the 200 medley relay.
This past school year, prior to the statewide shutdown in March, Hagen broke five more league records.
At the annual All-League Meet earlier this year, Hagen set a new 100 freestyle record of 54.39 seconds, then at sectionals, she set individual records of :24.82 in the 50 free and 1:00.99 in the 100 backstroke. She then teamed with Kennedy Lang, Jordan Bobzien and Amanda Hill to set a new 200 free relay record of 1:44 and joined Anna Rickard, Madison Ohol and Hill in setting a new N-O 400 free relay record of 3:49.19.
The N-O's obvious choice for Female Swimmer of the Year this past year, Hagen also competed in cross country last fall and was a member of the Rams' coed tennis team in the spring.
“I first played tennis my freshman year,” Kayla said. “I liked it because it was a much different sport than swimming and it was just a lot of fun. Cross country I ran this past year because I wanted to build up my endurance and be with my friends.”
“She was a four-year player — another brain on the team,” said Rams' tennis coach Doug Meyer. “I had her for physics last year she would have been one of my two number one tennis doubles players. She's an awesome young lady.”
Hagen also excelled in the classroom as a member of the National Honor Society and an honor student for four years. She's also excelling in front of the classroom as a shadow for a teacher who works with visually impaired students. As someone who works well with children, Kayla also finds time to baby sit an autistic local child.
“You just need be determined just keep pushing yourself,” Kayla said about her life. “You might think you will never get there, but you just have to keep pushing yourself. Believe in yourself and you will get there.”
Besides all her coaches and friends, Kayla wished to thank her parents for the endless opportunities ahead.
“They drove me to all my practices and went to all my meets — and many weren't close, either,” Kayla said. “They were my biggest supporters.”
Kayla has one brother, Jacob, a sophomore swimmer at Roy-Hart. They are the grandchildren of John and Alice Schultz of Gasport and Skip and Karen Hagen of Lockport.
