Three former Falcons headed to VI HOF

The Section VI Hall of Fame Class of 2021 will hold special significance at Niagara Wheatfield.
Three former Falcons — Frank Pavicich, William Ross and Angela Tylec — will be inducted in December, accounting for over a quarter of the inductees.
Pavicich was a dominant force for NW football, baseball and basketball in the 1990s, twice earning Buffalo News Player of the Year in football ('96, '97) and winning the Connolly Cup as the area's top player in '97. He went on to place junior college baseball at Alfred State, where hit .398 for his career with 27 doubles, 12 triples, 15 home runs, 133 RBI and 24 steals. He was inducted into the Alfred State Hall of Fame in 2019 ranking first in hits, RBI and total bases and second in games played, at-bats, runs and triples.
Ross, a 1951 graduate of LaSalle High School in Niagara Falls, was hired by the NW district after a stint in the U.S. Army in 1955. He was the first head coach of the NW varsity football program. He served as NW's athletic director for 27 years, helping to create full varsity and junior varsity girls programs, the first boys and girls lacrosse programs in Section VI and a full modified sports program while overseeing upgrades to many of the district's athletic facilities.
Tylec played softball, volleyball and basketball for the Falcons until she graduated in 1999. Her biggest accomplishments came in basketball, where she set the school’s career scoring record with 2,119 points. She was all-Niagara Frontier League in all three of her sports and was a two-time Western New York Player of the Year in basketball.
Others will local ties being inducted are longtime Kenmore West softball coach Matt Chimera, legendary Ken East/Iroquois baseball coach Marv Matteson and John "Pinky" Loughlin, Medina's late longtime athletic director and football coach.
Highlighting the class is Jenn Suhr, Fredonia's two-time Olympic pole vault medalist, including gold in London in 2012. Also being inducted are Portville coach Mike DeBarbieri, Ellicottville coach Mary Neilon, Salamanca administrator/coach Peter Weishan and Sweet Home standout Thomas Shifflet.
The Class of 2021 induction ceremony is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Dec. 3 at The Columns Banquets in Elma. Dinner reservations are $30 per individual, and reservations must be made by Nov. 19.
To make a reservation, contact Pauline Turski (pturski@e1b.org/821-7581) or visit section6.e1b.org/2021HOF.
