Tight battles and tough losses a theme in HS football's week 2

We had one-point wins, some bounce-back efforts and a few lopsided losses to Section VI powerhouses with a handful of our local teams. We had an even split at 5-5, putting some of our areas teams in much different spots after two weeks. Here's how it all played out:
N. Tonawanda 21, Will. East 20
The Lumberjacks were able to snatch a victory from the jaws of defeat, knocking off the Flames for the first time since 2016.
After trailing 20-7 at the half, NT(1-1, 1-1 A-1) would win by chewing up the clock with respective drives of 14 and 15 plays in the third and fourth quarters. They were able to secure the victory after Will. East missed a chip-shot field goal from 15-yards out with two minutes left to play. The key to the team's attack was in the run game, with the Jacks racking up 279 yards on the ground.
Nick Messana (24 carries, 105 rushing yards), Andrew Kosikowski (2 rush TDs) and Aidan Pless (rush TD) all had a hand in the comeback effort. Next up is a visit to Kenmore West next week Saturday, where NT will take on QB Zac Boyes and the Blue Devils.
Gr. Island 7, Ken East 6
Despite a scoreless first half, the Vikings were able to pull out a big Class A-2 faceoff in this one.
Falling down 6-0 in the third, GI (1-1, 1-1 A-2) would respond on the following drive with a goal line touchdown run from Jack Dlugokinski (113 rushing yards). The Vikings would execute on their PAT attempt, putting them up 7-6 for good. Dlugokinski would then come up big to seal the game — with the Bulldogs driving in the fourth, the junior would then secure a fumble recovery to put the game to bed.
The Vikings will get back to work next Friday night, where they will travel to Sweet Home.
Starpoint 41, Will. South 26
It was far from pretty but the Spartans got the W in this one.
Starpoint (2-0, 2-0 A-2) was up 28-0 after the first, but the Billies would battle back from there. It was to no avail though, even if South was able to battle back with two recovered onside kicks in the second half.
Joe Carlson was back at it again, totaling 139 yards (79 rec, 60 rush) and 2 TDs (1 receiving, 1 rushing). He would put the game away late with a 45-yard scamper in the final frame. Jake Dean was a defensive menace once again, finishing with 17 tackles on the night (tying a career-high and his own program record).
Sophomore QB Carson Marcus did not have a perfect stat line (8-17, 111 passing yards, 2 TDs) but he showed a lot of toughness and managed the game very well. The Spartans will need him to keep growing as they prepare for an undefeated-matchup next Friday night when they host West Seneca East.
Cheektowaga 18, Lew-Port 13
The Warriors were nearly on upset alert Friday night.
Lew-Port (1-1, 0-1 B-1) gave Cheektowaga all they could handle in both team's 2019 Class B-1 opener. J.P. Stewart linked up with John Wendt for a 50-yard TD strike in the first quarter, taking a 7-6 lead after one. The Warriors would respond from there, eventually taking an 18-7 lead into the fourth quarter.
L-P's big-play man Gino Fontanarosa struck fear in the heart's of the Cheektowaga faithful, taking an 83-yard interception return to the house late in the game. After failing to convert on a two-point conversion attempt from there, the Lancers were unable to get back on the board the rest of the night.
Make no mistake, these aren't your parents old Lancer teams. Lew-Port will look to get back on track when Pioneer comes to town next Friday.
Cleve. Hill 52, Roy-Hart 12
All hail Cleve. Hill, as they remain the Section VI power in Class C.
The Eagles were up 44-0 by halftime, before the Rams could respond with two TDs to outscore the reigning three-time sectional champs 12-8 in the second half. R-H (0-2, 0-2 C North) got two rushing scores from Michael Huntington and Justin Terwilliger, with the two backs hitting paydirt from 15 and 25 yards, respectively.
It will be an up-hill battle for the Rams to climb out of this 0-2 hole, but they will keep swinging away. Next on their slate is a trip next Friday night to play against Alden.
Lancaster 33, Niagara Falls 8
To be the best, you've gotta beat the best...and that's just what Lancaster is.
The Legends continue to be the gold standard in Class AA, taking their second straight league win to start the year. Niagara Falls (1-1, 1-1 AA) would make it tough though, holding Lancaster to just one score in the first half. The game was won, however, in the third quarter when the Legends had a 20-point explosion.
The Falls lone score came on a 62-yard pitch-and-catch from Justin Humphrey-Goldsmith to Zion Paige in the fourth, with Humphrey-Goldsmith also converting a two-point conversion from there. NF will look to get off the schnide next weekend when the Wolverines battle with Hutch-Tech.
Orchard Park 49, Lockport 14
Some names are ironic, while others just make too much sense.
Orchard Park QB Jack Sharp continues to live up to his name by handling the Quakers 'O' with another solid performance in week two. He would hop on the back of Kegan Mancabelli though, who totaled three rushing TDs for the day. The Lions defense hung tough throughout the first half, but seemed gassed due to extended drives on the field.
LMockport (0-2, 0-2 AA) was able to get on the board with two fourth quarter scores, coming on a 50-yard fumble recovery from Joe Taylor Jr. and Nick Cascia hooking up with Jared Pellicano. The TD toss to Pellicano was significant, as Cascia was able to tie a school-record for career touchdown passes.
The Lions will get the chance to redeem themselves in a Friday night matchup at Frontier next week.
Will. North 32, Nia.-Wheatfield 14
The Falcons almost had this one, but they couldn't get out of their own way.
Will. North bounced back from a week one L, taking advantage of NW miscues including several turnovers and a failed fake punt attempt. The Falcons could not capitalize on a long safety return from Matt Lysiak to the North nine-yard line, which was a microcosm of how the team's afternoon played out.
NW (1-1, 1-1 A-1) initially got on the board with an air-mailed snap over QB Antonio Cedrone's head, which he fell on for a safety. The Falcons were even able to cut the lead down to 12-8, after Chris Gordon III and Jaden Baker. North responded from there with a kick return TD and put the game out of reach early on. Gordon was able to thread the needle for a final score in the fourth, finding tight end Andy Klebaur in the end zone.
The defense saw solid outings from Bobby Zito (8 tackles), Griffin Cornwell (7 tackles), Demarie Hilson (6 tackles, fumble recovery) and Jared Hoover (fumble recovery). The Falcons look to get back in the win column in a non-league crossover game between AA's Orchard Park next Saturday afternoon.
Newfane 22, Alden 8
Move Alden, get out of his way.
Newfane's Jaden Heers put up another big performance Saturday, finishing with 155 rushing yards on 11 carries (14.1 yards per carry) and three rushing TDs. Those three TDs would come on runs of 35, 42 and 42, respectively. He would also come with another strong game defensively, finishing with 11 stops on 'D.'
QB Garrett Srock was not to be forgotten either, adding his second straight 100-yard rushing game with 102 for the day.
Newfane (1-1, 1-0 B-4) is heavily in the mix in the Class B-4 division. The team will travel to Eden next Friday night for a divisional game against the Raiders.
Wilson 16, JFK 12
Wilson is still here folks and they're still pulling out victories.
The Lakemen were able to follow behind Brayden Dunlap's lead, with the senior tailback finishing with 119 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown. QB Bobby Atlas is looking strong for the second straight week, this time completing 14-of-22 passes for 171 yards and a rushing touchdown. Steven Frerichs may be missed but Atlas is doing all he can to make his own statement in his senior season.
For Wilson (2-0, 2-0 C North), the defense came up big with four sacks for the game. The tandem of Ben Mahar (2 sacks) and Declan Faery (2 sacks) continues to terrorize offenses, with both players totaling four sacks after two weeks.
With the season's first non-league action coming up, the Lakemen will prepare to take on Bishop Timon-St. Jude when the Tigers make a visit next Friday evening.
