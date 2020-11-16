Top-seeded Southwestern too much for Lakewomen

Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow showers this morning. Partial clearing this afternoon. High 39F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 40%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 27F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.