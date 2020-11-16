Top-seeded Southwestern too much for Lakewomen

JAMESTOWN — It was not an ideal finish to the 2020 season for the Lakewomen.
In a battle of the Class B-2's top-two seeds, No. 1 Southwestern locked down No. 2 Wilson, 2-0, to secure the Section VI title Saturday on their home field at Southwestern High School. The Lakewomen close out the 2020 season with a record of 8-3-1, co-champions of the Niagara-Orleans League.
The Lady Trojans (12-4) got their first score on a header from Allison Lundmark just 10 minutes into play, before Brynne Conley closed things out with a goal of her own three minutes into the second half.
Wilson head coach Tom Baia said his girls had some opportunities on corner kicks early on, but the team was unable to generate much offensively. Even as tough as the loss was, Baia was happy this moment even came.
After earning a share of a league title and a sectional championship game berth in the midst of a pandemic, Baia was grateful to share this experience with the girls.
"Not that anyone did, but we didn't have much of an offseason, if any," Baia said. "And for the girls to come together, and put together this type of effort and the continuity that we had, I thought was a real credit to them. They had a great year and (I'm) real proud of 'em, they worked hard today right to the end and we just came up short. Southwestern was just a better team today."
Baia wanted to thank seniors like Kenzie Beyer and Lilly O'Lay — who both wrap up four-year varsity careers — as well as Selena Williams, Meg Musall and Maddy Seeley, who were all in their first varsity seasons, the last two coming over from the volleyball team after that sport was moved to the spring.
The one thing to look ahead to is the youthful talent the Lakewomen already have on the roster, like freshmen Leia Cloy and Sara Urban, as well as sophomore Maddie Schultz. Having earned some battle wounds through this season's experience, Baia believes their playing time this year will only benefit Wilson in the future.
"I think it's invaluable for the kids to get to that spot, see the type of intensity that happens as you get further on in the season," Baia said. "A few of them, it was their first year, and a few of 'em it was their first year playing a lot of minutes, so it was an invaluable year for all of the underclassmen. And we'll have to keep working hard and hopefully we'll be in the thick of it again next year."
