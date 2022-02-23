Trio of Newfane seniors make first state trip in final career tournament

NEWFANE — For years the state wrestling tournament was just out of reach for a Newfane trio. Finally, there will be no more wonderment or frustration. They will be part of the spectacle.
Adam Huntington, Charles Larose and Simon Lingle have all come close to reaching the state tournament in the past, but ultimately came up short. Now, the seniors' first trip to states, which are held Friday and Saturday in Albany, will serve as their final high school tournament.
The Panther trifecta — who will be joined on the trip by freshman Aidan Gillings — must balance the excitement and gratification of finally reaching their desired destination with attempting to pursue a state championship, all while knowing the end of their high school careers is imminent.
“We were talking about how they got to the state tournament and how exciting it is, yet it’s also the end,” Newfane head coach Matt Lingle said. “But I think they’re excited about the opportunity of the last shot at placing at states and knowing this is the last time they’ll wrestle. Having that finality on the biggest stage is something they’re starting to understand.”
Simon Lingle finished third at the Section VI Division II tournament last season and did not even qualify for sectionals after placing fifth in the Class C-D tournament as a sophomore in 2020. Now he’s a completely different wrestler.
Most wrestlers grow into a heavier weight class, but Lingle wrestled 182 as a sophomore and 215 last season. He attributes his improvement this season to growing into his frame. No longer is he a defensive wrestler, instead an aggressor because he is typically the stronger wrestler in the match.
Lingle improved from 27-19 as a sophomore to 17-2 a year ago. This season he was the favorite to win VI's D-II title at 189 from the start, and he backed it up with a 37-1 record. That lone loss came to Iroquois standout Trevor Barry at 215 pounds on Dec. 11 and Lingle has gone 26-0 in 189-pound matches this season.
He will be the No. 2 seed at states and earns a first-round bye before facing the winner of John Glenn’s Alon Alkeali (22-4) and Port Jervis’ Ivan Figueroa (23-15). Lingle pinned Figueroa in 1 minute, 4 seconds at the state dual tournament.
“It’s much more aggressive wrestling now and not as passive,” Lingle said. “I’m much more aggressive and that’s how you win matches and score those points.”
The last time states were held in 2020, Larose didn’t make the qualifier tournament. He didn’t even have a winning record. Larose went from 18-22 to 15-3 last season, winning the 285-pound sectional title, but there was no state tournament due to COVID-19.
This season has been picturesque, however. Larose scored Newfane's clinching pin in the Section VI dual finals and now enters states 34-5, with an 11-match winning streak. He has not lost a match to a Division II wrestler and four of his five losses came to Division I sectional finalists.
Larose is the No. 9 seed at states and will face Camden’s Josh Salsman (32-9) in the pre-quarterfinals after both earned byes in the first round.
“It’s pure joy getting what you’ve been working for for the last four, five, six years,” Larose said. “... It was a pain the whole way. Like last year got cut short because of COVID and that was a big setback. Even though I could have went (to states), it was a giant setback.”
Huntington has 143 wins in his six-year varsity career, several against state qualifiers. But there always seemed to be a match or two that left him short of states. He was third in 2018, fifth the following two years and didn’t place last season.
A Swiss army knife in the Newfane lineup, Huntington has wrestled matches at 132, 138 and 145 pounds this season. He has gone 33-7, with all of his losses coming to state qualifiers. Huntington took second at 145 at sectionals, finally earning his bid to states. Now he’s looking to make up for each disappointment in one tournament.
Huntington is seeded 19th and will face Shoreham-Wading River’s Joe Steimel (24-11) in the first round.
“I made it to the semis (at sectionals) twice and I just couldn’t get past that hump,” Huntington said. “... I saw other people make it, so I could make it. … I’m going to (states to) win it or place high.”
