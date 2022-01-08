LANCASTER — Trista Blasz had a message for anyone who thinks girls can’t compete with boys in wrestling.
When Blasz stepped onto the mat in the final match of the Section VI Division I dual championship on Saturday, the goal was simple — don’t get pinned. She didn’t need to win the match, but she just couldn’t get pinned.
Fourth-seeded Lancaster clung to a 32-26 lead and No. 2 Starpoint held the tiebreaker due to an unsportsmanlike conduct point deduction earlier in the match, making the 110-pound match the deciding factor.
Forget running out the clock or losing by decision, Blasz was the aggressor and led Starpoint’s Coen Freundschuh 5-2 heading into the third period. Blasz had a brief scare late in the match, but when the two were on their feet, she held the advantage.
Blasz was able to put Freundschuh to his back, and not earned the win, but scored a fall with 24 seconds left to give the Legends a 38-26 win, a sectional title and a berth into the state dual tournament.
“If we want something, we can do it,” Blasz said. “Wrestling’s just not for boys — girls can do it too, and if you give them the opportunity, they’ll take it.”
Blasz was hoping the dual would not come down to the final match. She was nervous like any teenager would be with a championship at stake. But Kole Haseley’s pin at 102 pounds kept the Spartans alive.
Although Blasz may have been nervous initially, her coaches were not. They had faith in the freshman, who entered the day with a 9-7 record. They had good reason to be, as Blasz had recorded four wins by fall and three more by technical fall or major decision.
“We believe in her 100% against other guys — that’s why she’s in our lineup,” Lancaster coach Clint Schaefer said. “She is the hardest worker in our room and she wrestles more than anyone else on the team. She deserves that spot more than most of the kids do. … She competes. I love watching her wrestle.”
While Blasz was pleased to score a win for female wrestlers, it was a major milestone, gender aside. A freshman securing a championship win is the dream for any wrestler who steps onto the mat.
“If I lost, I was letting my teammates down and my coaches — just everyone,” Blasz said. “It was an exciting moment, though. This is the stuff that wrestlers live for and it’s going to end up happening sooner or later.”
For Starpoint, the final match put a spotlight on chances missed. Ultimately bonus points decided the outcome of the dual, as Lancaster secured them and the Spartans didn’t.
Starpoint picked two wins from James Leuer, Jr. and Griffin LaPlante to start the match 10-0, but when the dual reached the middleweights, the Legends gained control in a stretch of four wins in five matches.
Lancaster won seven matches and recorded pins in five of them, including a 15-second fall from Mike Schaefer at 160 pounds. Haseley and Thomas Brown (215) earned pins to keep the score close, but it was not enough for the Spartans to undo earlier damage.
“Lancaster outmatched us in certain matches,” Starpoint head coach Steve Hart said. “There were matches we would not get pinned in and matches I thought we should win, we actually got pinned. Their guys got the job done, our guys did not. But I’m proud of the steps we’re taking to get to the top tier.”
“I told my guys all week that we need to get pins, we need to get bonus points,” Hart said. “They got them, we didn’t. We’ll keep learning, keep training, keep building and hopefully we get an at-large bid to the state tournament.
Starpoint defeated No. 3 Niagara Wheatfield 30-26 in the semifinals, while Lancaster upended No. 1 Niagara Falls 30-25.
Lancaster advances to the NYSPHSAA dual championships on Jan. 29 in Syracuse, while Starpoint hopes for an at-large bid.
