LOCKPORT — Niagara Falls senior Jaemon “Mookie” Turner did everything but wrap the Christmas presents on Saturday, sparking the visiting Wolverines over Lockport, 69-39, in an early-season battle of Niagara Frontier League boys basketball unbeatens at Lockport High School.
Turner hit buckets from all points on the floor, finishing with a game-high 24 points for head coach Brent Gadacz's team (2-0 NFL, 3-1 overall), adding solid plays throughout at both ends of the floor, with 12 steals and 11 assists.
“Yes, Mookie can score, and when he wants he can play tremendous defense,” coach Gadacz said. “We're working on a little bit of his defense off the ball. He's great on the ball and getting much better at being in the correct positions and helping the defense, which helps the rest of the team.”
The Wolverines' 16-4 lead in the game's opening moments was a springboard to an 18-11 lead at the end of the first quarter and 34-20 lead at the half.
“We got up 16-4 early, but I wasn't real thrilled with the rest of the half. I think we only outscored them 14-12. After it was 16-4, for the last quarter and a half, we were only up two points for that stretch in the game,” Gadacz said.
“Defensively, we're fine. I think we've got to get a little more patient on offense, our shot selection has to get better and we gotta move the ball a little more. Once we get that going, as we get better every game, I think things will will work out for us.”
Fellow senior tri-captain Taylor Sanders and senior big man Bryce Smith (8 rebounds) added a dozen points each for NFHS. Smith and senior tri-captain Joey Palka (8 points, 7 rebounds), dominated in the paint most of the way.
“We just played hard. Our coach gets on us on how to play really good defense,” Smith said.
Turner's 10 points in the decisive third quarter sparked NFHS to a 19-6 run and a commanding 53-26 lead heading to the game's final eight minutes.
“Mookie, he's very quick and reads the pick and roll very good. I think we're gonna have a great year, so look out for it,” Smith said.
Junior Carlos Johnson topped head coach Dave Gilson's Lions (1-1 NFL, 2-3 overall) with 11 points — all in the second half.
Despite the decisive loss, the Lions managed two impressive, 7-0 runs in the contest — the first coming in the opening stanza, trailing 16-4, and the other in the fourth quarter, with the game way out of hand.
Wilson's Martinez earns MVP honors
WILSON — Trailing 9-0 before the popcorn was ready in their host Wilson Boys Basketball Tournament championship game against Burgard, head coach Brett Sippel's Lakemen (3-2) went to the bench for a much-needed boost and he found it in a collage of players who helped turn things around by sheer determination.
The Lakemen out-hustled and out-scored the Bulldogs 35-14 the rest of the way, earning a convincing 35-23 victory. Tourney MVP Alex Martinez was among the defensive heroes in the title game, as well as in Wilson's opening-round double-OT win over Emerson on Friday night.
Rounding out the All-Tourney Team selections are Wilson senior Luke Bradley (9 points Saturday, 22 on Friday), Burgard's Maz Zimmerman and Lafore Ross, Emerson's Lawrence Russell and International Prep's Jumar Hawkins. I-Prep won Saturday's Wilson tourney consolation game, 51-49, over Emerson.
The Lakemen couldn't seem to hit a basket in the game's opening moments and the Bulldogs slowly built their early, nine-point lead. Despite that, Sippel said his team kept its poise.
“Honestly, I thought we were playing very well,” Sippel said. “The looks were really good. We weren't forcing any shots. They just weren't dropping, I felt we were playing well and we had good looks. It's really frustrating to get good looks and not be able cash in anything, but to their credit, they kept their composure.”
Trailing 13-5 after one quarter, Wilson junior Mike Miller (12 points, three 3-pointers) drilled a pair of treys from AD Jeff Roth's office, adding another bucket to finish with eight points in the second and at halftime, the Lakemen found themselves trailing by just a bucket, 17-15.
The Wilson defense did the rest, holding Burgard to just one layup with 34 seconds left in the third quarter and two fourth-quarter field goals.
“The defense was outstanding. I thought (senior) Drew Westmorland played a great game for us defensively. He really charged us up,” Sippel said. “I think think (senior) Bobby Atlas came off the bench and gave us great minutes today. And (Junior) Ben Lyman took his second big charge for us in two nights. Our bench was a huge spark for us.”
