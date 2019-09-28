Two division leaders prevail, other locals struggle in HS football Week 4

Wilson 20, Akron 6
The Lakemen were able to take advantage of the Tigers losing QB Adam Mietz on the first drive of the game. Wilson stifled their 'O' all night, holding them to 131 yards and forcing three turnovers. Anthony Dispenza (5 tackles, fumble recovery) had a big night, matched by two INTs coming from Brayden Dunlap and Jared Jaques' game-clinching pick-six.
Declan Faery continues to make his case for the best small school player in the area, leading the team with seven tackles and one sack (7.5 sacks on the season). He was also the team's top receiver, hauling in three catches for 52 yards. Jaques (TD reception), Dunlap (68 yards from scrimmage, TD reception) and Bobby Atlas (9-19, 106 passing yards, 2 TD passes) did just enough to pace the offense in the win.
Wilson (4-0, 3-0 C North) is now the clear cut favorite to take the Class C North division. They shouldn't count their eggs before they hatch though — next up is Cleveland Hill, who Wilson has not beaten since 2010. They will, however, be facing a down Cleve. Hill squad that is now 1-3 on the year.
Will. South 25, Gr. Island 24
The Vikings lost a heartbreaker after the Billies blocked their PAT try to tie it in the fourth quarter and they were unable to score on their final drive of the game. Ben Moskala was able to account for two touchdowns, including a 35-yard run that nearly brought the Vikings back late in the game.
He also linked with Anthony Homa for a first half TD pass, which is their second connection through the air this season.
GI (2-2, 2-2 A-2) draws its lone non-league game of the season next week when the team faces off with Cheektowaga. The Warriors look to be strong once again, collecting three straight W's after a disappointing loss in week one.
Hamburg 34, Nia.-Wheatfield 8
NW's week one win over NT seems so long ago, after the team has dropped its third straight game. The Bulldogs dominated this one and have now gotten back to .500 at 2-2.
Offensively, Joey Kiszka Jr. totaled 62 rushing yards on seven totes (8.9 yards per carry) and added a 20-yard TD scamper. Jaden Baker was also able to find success on the ground with his 59 yards on four rushes (14.8 yards per carry). Despite the high scoring total, Griffin Cornwell (12 tackles), Bobby Zito (11 tackles), Louis Perreult (11 tackles) and Matt Lysiak (10 tackles) all had admirable defensive performances.
The Falcons will look to end this three-game losing streak when they do battle with QB Zac Boyes and Kenmore West next Saturday afternoon.
Niagara Falls 38, V-Penfield 7
The Wolverines keep stacking up W's, taking their third win in the first four weeks of the season. They were able to roll in this one, coming home from the 585 with an impressive non-league win.
Justin Humphrey-Goldsmith continues to emerge as one of Class AA's most dangerous QBs, adding three more touchdown passes through the air. He's building one of the strongest QB-WR tandems with one of WNY's top deep threats in Zion Paige (7 catches, 156 receiving yards, 2 receiving TDs).
Arthur Miller was also able to haul in a receiving touchdown and add another TD on the defensive side, to go along with another scoring play from the 'D' with Paul Rodgers as well. The Falls defensive unit has been far stingier than in recent years, giving up just 11.3 points per game in the team's three wins.
Kalem "KK" Chappell was also able to find the end zone for his second rushing TD of the season. With a favorable matchup with Frontier ahead for homecoming next Saturday, NFHS is set up to be in good position for a trip to the sectionals in AA.
McKinley 62, N. Tonawanda 6
The Macks might be one of the scariest teams in all of Class A-1 right now, putting up a 126-18 scoring margin through three games. NT (1-3, 1-3 A-1) has been unable to find its footing just yet, totaling just 12 combined points in the team's three losses.
Andrew Kosikowski was able to get the team's lone score on a 1-yard TD plunge in the third quarter.
The Lumberjacks next action will be when they travel to West Seneca West next week Friday.
Lake Shore 28, Lew-Port 22
How much closer can they get? The Lancers (1-3, 0-3 B-1) have fallen in three straight weeks since a 28-0 shutout of Medina in week one. But these games are so tight, it's got to hurt that much more — The losses have come by a combined 25 points, with two of the losses coming by five and six points, respectively.
Lew-Port was also up 19-0 in this one, making this one even more heart wrenching. The one name the Lancers continue to hang their hats on though is Gino Fontanarosa, who rushed for over 300 yards in the loss.
Looking ahead, L-P will try to get its first divisional win next week when its pitted against East Aurora for some Thursday night football.
EA/Holland 41, Roy-Hart 0
Tough times continue to roll in Royalton, with the Rams (0-4, 0-2 C North) still struggling to get their first win. It has been a struggle for some time and the program has gone nearly 24 months since it last prevailed.
Two of the team's captains, Zach Duewiger and Aiden Petrie, were able to make some impact plays in the loss. Duewiger had an interception, while Petrie had a forced fumble and fumble recovery.
R-H will look to end the area's longest drought next week, when the team travels to Silver Creek for some Friday night action.
Sweet Home 46, Starpoint 36
Our biggest upset of the week really isn't an upset when you look the program history. Prior to back-to-back wins in 2015 & 2016, it had been a number of years since the Spartans figured out Sweet Home. The Panthers.
QB Carson Marcus may have had his toughest outing of the season (22-43, 279 passing yards, 2 TD passes, 2 INTs) but he gave the team a fighting chance after only mustering 17 yards on the ground. Connolly Cup candidate Joe Carlson did his thing once again (10 catches, 129 yards, TD catch, 55-yard INT return TD, 4 tackles) and he was joined by defensive star Jake Dean (8 catches, 108 yards, 5 tackles, fumble recovery) with his best offensive game of the season.
Aidan Davis (5 tackles, INT) and Josh Randolph (2 tackles, INT) were both able to force turnovers too, but it was to no avail. This loss could come back to haunt the Spartans, especially with a huge test next week against South Park.
The Sparks are coming off a 72-16 rout of West Seneca East and are averaging 50 points per game through four weeks. Sheesh...let's get our popcorn ready.
Newfane 35, Burgard 14
The Panthers continue to be the big dogs in Class B4, handling the Bulldogs in this one. Newfane's running game continues to be legit and they may be the best rush offense in all of WNY.
QB Garret Srock (195 rushing yards, 19.5 yards per carry, 2 TDs), RB Jaden Heers (118 rushing yards, 11.8 yards per carry, 2 rush TDs) and slot back Zach Snow (78 rushing yards, 19.5 yards per carry, 1 rush TD) gashed Burgard to a tune of 391 yards on the ground, with the team as a whole totaling 405 yards on 14.5 yards per rush. Yikes.
Heers and Andy Lucinsk led the defense with 10 tackles each, while Josh Everett (7 tackles, INT) and Xavier Thomas (3 tackles 1 sack made some impact plays as well.
Newfane (3-1, 3-0 B4) can become our first league winner of the season next week when the team plays its final B4 game of the regular season against Tonawanda, who is also undefeated in the league at 2-0
Lancaster 57, Lockport 12
Early mistakes plagued the Lions in this one, falling behind 14-0 in the first quarter after a blocked punt and an INT. The Legends would take a 43-6 advantage into the half and never looked back from there.
Lockport (0-4, 0-4 AA) saw solid contributions from veteran QB Nick Cascia (189 passing yards, 1 TD pass) and WR Josh Cooper (90 receiving yards, 1 TD catch), which included a 76-yard connection on a tunnel screen before the end of the first half. Cascia seemed to find a new underneath target in TE Logan Wendt (6 catches, 50 receiving yards), while Julius "Juice" Williams may be an x-factor as an extra tailback, receiver and wildcat QB.
Williams rushed, received and lined up under center all in this one, once Cascia exited the game with an injury and he even scored a late rushing TD in the wildcat offense. Dillan Reabold also played well defensively and recovered a Lancaster fumble.
The Lions have been on a tough losing streak as of late and will try to get their first win since Sept. 2018 when they travel to Jamestown next week, who has Connolly Cup candidate Savon Vansickle in the backfield.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.