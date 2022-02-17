While the Lewiston-Porter, Lockport and Starpoint competitive cheerleading teams all earned bids to states last weekend, a significant number of their athletes may not be able to join them.
As things stand, over a third of the 48 combined cheerleaders between the three squads will not be able to participate due to the COVID-19 policy at the Rochester Institute of Technology, which is scheduled to host the New York State Competitive Cheerleading Championships on March 5.
RIT, a private institution, has a COVID policy that requires proof of vaccination for entry to any indoor event of over 400 people. With well over that number expected between athletes, coaches, staff and spectators, unvaccinated or partially-vaccinated cheerleaders would be ineligible to attend.
Lew-Port, which has a roster of 14, and Lockport (15) would lose four apiece, per coaches Linda D'Anna and Jackie McClain. Starpoint would be with "about half" of its roster of 19, according to coach Carissa El-Sharif.
Those numbers would impact any sport, let alone one built on coordinated programs and choreography.
"It's not like a different team sport where I can just grab someone and put them in," El-Sharif said. "It really throws a wrench into our routine."
"We'd have to completely rearrange everything," D'Anna added. "There's no one on JV that could do those parts."
RIT has shown flexibility, working with a recent gymnastics competition, the Rochester Classic, to allow unvaccinated participation if organizers could keep the overall numbers below 400. But at a Feb. 2 meeting of the NYSPHSAA executive committee, a motion to limit attendance for the state cheerleading championships was handily defeated, 14-6.
"New York State either has to re-vote and live stream (over live spectators) or change the venue," D'Anna said.
She's far from the only person to feel that way. A petition at change.org has over 20,000 signatures.
Other large-scale NYSPHSAA events, like the boys basketball and individual wrestling tournaments, will not require vaccinations. NYSPHSAA has left protocols up to each individual contracted host location.
“After lengthy discussion pertaining to championship locations, there was no support to adjust the locations or formats of championship events," Dr. Robert Zayas, NYSPHSAA executive director, said in a statement. "To be proactive, NYSPHSAA released Championship Protocol in early September to ensure all member schools and teams were aware that championship events would be held in the scheduled venues, in accordance with any of the host venue’s COVID protocols.”
