Vaccine requirements tossed for state cheer championships, no spectators permitted

The New York Public High School Athletic Association has announced it will limit capacity at the competitive cheerleading state championships on Friday.
The state’s executive committee approved that less than 400 people — and no spectators — will be allowed to enter RIT’s Gordon Fieldhouse for the March 5 event, which eliminates requirements of proof of vaccination. Initially, RIT mandated all athletes, coaches, staff and spectators be fully vaccinated 14 days prior to an event over 400 people.
Lewiston-Porter, Lockport and Starpoint are both scheduled to compete and told Greater Niagara Newspapers that 17 of a combined 48 athletes would not participate if required to offer proof of vaccination. NYSPHSAA Executive Director Robert Zayas told reporters Friday the state has no record of the total number of cheerleaders vaccinated for the event.
“Over the course of the last few days, we have heard more and more concerns from our membership (schools),” NYSPHSAA Executive Director Robert Zayas told reporters, “which is why the executive committee met today and ultimately decided it was the best interest in our student-athletes and our state championships in order to revise our format.”
RIT held a recent gymnastics competition that allowed unvaccinated participants at a gymnastics meet that had a capacity below 400. NYSPHSAA — which has left vaccination requirements to local venues, to whom they sign contracts with years in advance — previously declined to limit attendance by a 14-6 vote during a Feb. 2 meeting of the executive committee.
“Up until Feb. 2, we had heard very little concerns from the majority of our membership pertaining to this issue specifically,” Zayas said. “That’s the reason you see the decision being made today instead of being made in January and December when the policy existed and everybody was aware.”
A petition at change.org netted 20,000 signatures, but Zayas said it did not play a role in changing the decision.
Cheerleading becomes the third state championship event to alter vaccination policies. MVP Arena in Albany canceled requirements for proof of vaccination for fans at the state wrestling tournament on Feb. 25-26, while the state boys basketball tournament was also originally scheduled to require proof of vaccination. No NYSPHSAA winter championships now have vaccine requirements.
“When the membership expresses concerns, we as a state high school athletic association, must listen to those concerns,” Zayas said. “... We’ll continue to make decisions based on what’s in the best interest of our athletes at the direction of our nearly 800 membership schools.”
Nick Sabato can be reached via email at nick.sabato@gnnewspaper.com or on Twitter @NickSabatoGNN.
