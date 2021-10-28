VI Playoffs: Top seeds Medina, Grand Island begin championship chase

MEDINA — Medina has never won back-to-back sectional championships in program history, but the quest begins with a Section VI Class C quarterfinal game against No. 8 Eden/North Collins at 7 p.m. tonight.
The Mustangs earned the top seed after a second consecutive unbeaten regular season and are gunning for their 15th consecutive win, which included a 54-6 drubbing of Eden/North Collins in the playoffs last year.
Medina scored a season-low 30 points in a non-league win over Albion to close the regular season, but averaged 45.3 points per game against Class C opponents.
Xander Payne is one of nine quarterbacks in Western New York to throw 20 touchdown passes this year and ranks 12th with 1,190 yards. But the Mustangs have gotten a huge boost from Iverson Poole down the stretch. Poole has run for 422 yards and eight touchdowns over the last four games to ensure the offense is not one-dimensional.
Poole also has four receiving touchdowns, joining Jarin Rhim (6), Greg Thompson (5) and Cecchini (4) with at least four touchdown grabs this season.
The Raiders dropped their last two games of the regular season — allowing 956 yards in those contests — to finish 4-4. Quarterback Matt Sweet has more interceptions (6) than touchdowns (3), but leads the team with 726 yards on the ground and has nine touchdowns. Running back Austin Sroda has 629 yards and 10 scores, as both players average more than 7 yards per carry.
Class A: No. 8 Hamburg (6-2)at No. 1 Grand Island (7-1),7 p.m. tonight
No Class A team has scored more points and allowed fewer points than Grand Island this season, but there are no easy opponents as it seeks the program’s first sectional championship since 2005.
The Vikings have scored at least 31 points in each game this season, including back-to-back 50-point games to end the regular season. Hamburg has not hit 30 points since a Sept. 24 win over Amherst, but surrendered more than 30 just once.
GI quarterback Justin Horvath has thrown 11 touchdowns in the last two games, while the Bulldogs have allowed eight touchdown passes all season and one 200-yard passer. But the Viking receiving tandem of Tyler Figliola and Jackson Jones will be the best they faced this season, combining for 50 catches for 920 yards and 15 touchdowns.
Stopping running back Devin Collins is the top priority for Grand Island. The senior has 1,106 yards and 10 touchdowns on 8 yards per carry. In Hamburg’s two losses, however, Collins had a combined 113 yards and averaged 3.6 yards per attempt. The Vikings have not allowed a 100-yard rusher this season.
Class A: No. 7 Lockport (4-4) at No. 2 Jamestown (8-0), 7 p.m. tonight
Lockport is back in the playoffs for the first time in six seasons, but must slow down Western New York’s second-leading rusher.
No team has been able to slow down Jamestown’s Jaylen Butera, who has 1,409 yards and 23 touchdowns on 9.3 yards per carry. He also has 337 receiving yards and five scores. Butera had more than 100 yards in each game and more than 150 in five of his seven games.
The Lions have not given up a rushing touchdown in their four wins, but have allowed 14 in four losses, including 243 yards and three touchdowns to Parrell Fulgham in a loss to South Park last week.
Avoiding turnovers will be critical for Lockport to keep pace with a Jamestown offense that has scored at least 30 points in seven of eight games this year.
Class AA: No. 6 Niagara Falls (1-7) at No. 3 Clarence (6-2), 7 p.m. tonight
Niagara Falls gets a crack at redemption after falling to Clarence 41-6 in Week 2, but will have to find a way to stop the rushing attack.
The Red Devils ran for 214 yards and four touchdowns on 7.9 yards per attempt during the first meeting and have four players with more than 200 yards this season. Scott Raymond leads the way with 766 yards and 13 touchdowns, while quarterback Garrett White has 623 yards and five scores on the ground.
The Wolverines are surrendering 195 rushing yards per game and 6.2 yards per carry. They have allowed 200 yards or more five times this season.
Nick Sabato can be reached via email at nick.sabato@gnnewspaper.com or on Twitter @NickSabatoGNN.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.