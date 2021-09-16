Week 3 HS Previews: Lockport, North Tonawanda meet in critical Class A North showdown

North Tonawanda travels to Lockport at 2 p.m. Saturday in a game that could provide a deep look into the future of Class A North this season.
The Lumberjacks rebounded from a 63-12 opening-week loss to Clarence to score 30 second-half points and top Kenmore East last week. Lockport, meanwhile, saw its first win of the season slip away in the fourth quarter of a 24-20 loss to Kenmore West.
A win for North Tonawanda, which got its rushing attack rolling to the tune of 298 yards and four touchdowns, would be huge heading into a tough stretch that features Starpoint, Sweet Home, Kenmore West and McKinley over the next four weeks.
A loss for Lockport, though, could be fatal. The Lions desperately need to avoid an 0-3 start, particularly with games against Sweet Home and Grand Island on the horizon. Jason Green has a strong report with tight end Logan Wendt, who has 16 receptions for 162 yards and three touchdowns, but the Lions ran for just 38 yards against the Blue Devils last week.
Niagara Wheatfield (0-2) at Niagara Falls (0-2), 7 p.m. tonight
Someone is going to get their first win of the season when Niagara Wheatfield travels to Niagara Falls for a rare night game.
The Wolverines dropped their Class AA opener to Clarence by 35 points last week and have mustered six points in the first two games of the season. Niagara Falls could have an opportunity to conjure up some offense against a Falcon defense that has given up 60 points in the first two weeks.
Niagara Wheatfield has struggled in the second half in its first two games, as opponents have outscored it 26-12 after halftime. Sweet Home scored the final 12 points to pull out a 24-14 win Sept. 9.
Xander Fletcher has been highly efficient for the Falcons, however, completing 74.5% of his passes for 326 yards and three touchdowns thus far. They will need to establish a running game, something that has been slow to develop early in the season, with 187 yards on 45 attempts.
Kenmore East (0-1) at Starpoint (1-0), 7 p.m. tonight
Starpoint enters its first Class A North matchup of the season after sitting out last week because COVID-19 forced the postponement of its game with McKinley.
The Spartans may have a strong matchup after seeing Kenmore East struggle with North Tonawanda’s uptempo offense, allowing 30 points in the second half of a 36-23 loss. The Lumberjacks relied on their rushing offense, but Starpoint will undoubtedly air it out, as Carson Marcus tossed three touchdown passes in the opener against Hutch Tech and the Spartans ran the ball for 44 yards on 28 attempts.
Danny Klein will be the focal point for the Bulldog offense after going 13 for 21 for 166 yards and two touchdowns in the air against NT while also rushing for 57 yards on seven attempts.
McKinley (1-0) at Grand Island (1-1), 7 p.m. tonight
Grand Island finally opens its Class A North schedule after two non-league games to start the season and the key to topping McKinley will be to find balance offensively.
Quarterback Justin Horvath has been the spark of the offense for the Vikings thus far, tossing for 479 yards and four touchdowns and running for three more. But Horvath was forced to throw the ball 48 times last week in a 42-31 loss to Orchard Park. Brian Bielec provided some juice to the running attack with 104 yards on 10 carries and he will be needed against the Macks.
McKinley, meanwhile, will utilize quarterback Azari Adugnae in a variety of capacities. He threw for 147 yards and ran for 43 yards against Niagara Falls in Week 1, while Tyrone Hughes proved to be a big-play threat with 92 yards on 10 carries.
Newfane (0-2) at Akron (2-0), 7 p.m. tonight
The road to a first win of the season doesn’t get any smoother for Newfane, which goes from facing one Class C North power to another in Akron.
The Panthers were limited to 71 yards of total offense in a 40-0 loss to Medina last week and have yet to find continuity on offense through two games. Quarterback Ryan Kramp went 2 for 12 for 33 yards and an interception last week, but Newfane’s triple-option offense must have more than 38 yards this week.
Travis Fry is the leading man for Akron, going 21 of 37 for 321 yards, six touchdowns and no interceptions thus far. He also has 143 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. Meanwhile, Brody Hibbard has run for 284 yards and four touchdowns on 10.5 yards per carry for an offense that has put up 100 points in two games.
Wilson (2-0) at Albion (2-0), 7 p.m. tonight
Wilson is riding high after a 20-0 shutout of Cleveland Hill, but a non-league road tilt at Albion poses its toughest threat of the season. The Golden Eagles have allowed nine points in two Class B North contests, but the Lakemen may have enough balance to compete.
Quarterback Tyler Yousett has 245 yards and four touchdowns through the air, while his favorite target Chris Dispenza has found the end zone on half of his six receptions this year. Meanwhile, Luke Atlas has added some punch on the ground, rushing for 130 yards on 5.9 yards per carry.
Albion will attempt to counter with a tough defense that has compiled seven interceptions and six sacks, including three from Jahmeek Riley. The Golden Eagles have also tallied seven tackles behind the line of scrimmage and have used an explosive offense led by Sh’Kwe Riley’s 9.5 yards per carry.
Medina (2-0) at Lackawanna (1-1), 1 p.m., Saturday
Lackawanna hopes to be the first team to contain Medina’s offense during its eight-game winning streak, but it is going to be a tall order.
The Mustangs have outscored opponents 94-6 during the first two games as quarterback Xander Payne has thrown six touchdown passes to four different receivers. Jarin Rhim (156 yards and two scores) is an explosive threat, while Albion transfer Greg Thompson had 116 yards and two scores on four receptions in his first game of the season last week.
Lackawanna rebounded from its season-opening loss to Franklinville/Ellicottville with a 42-8 win over John F. Kennedy, and will continue to lean on quarterback Will Gechell, who has 169 yards and two scores through the air and 55 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Mohamed Alshawai leads the team in rushing with 108 yards and a touchdown, while freshman Amir Douglas has three rushing touchdowns.
Maryvale (0-2) at Roy-Hart/Barker/Lyn. (0-1), 7 p.m. Saturday
Roy-Hart/Barker/Lyndonville was not able to quickly attempt to remove the sting of a 54-2 loss to start the season due last week’s game against Lewiston-Porter being postponed due to COVID-19. But the Silverbacks attempt to rebound in their first home game against Maryvale in Class B North action.
Expect a heavy dose of running back Drew Sandolfini, who had 48 yards on 4.4 yards per carry for an offense totaled just 171 yards and three interceptions.
Maryvale is coming off two tight losses to start the season and quarterback Will Schiller is looking to bounce back from a 22-7 loss to Albion in which he threw more interceptions (4) than completions (2). Schiller has five completions on 21 attempts this season, but has run for 122 yards. Justus Hill leads the Flyers with 133 yards and two touchdowns on 7 yards per carry.
Nick Sabato can be reached via email at nick.sabato@gnnewspaper.com or on Twitter @NickSabatoGNN.
