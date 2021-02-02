WILSON — It may not be any old winter early in 2021, but Wilson having basketball this time of year still just feels right.
The Lakeman and Lakewomen began practicing Monday, as both squads open their Niagara-Orleans League seasons Feb. 12 against Royalton-Hartland. But those Friday-night matchups are the least of the concerns for these programs at the moment.
"First of all, I'm just thankful for the kids and the work by the school administrators and the state to get the season rolling," said girls basketball coach Brian Baker.
"I know they took a lot of heat and they took a lot of bad criticism, but one thing I know is they're working behind closed doors that people don't have any idea about. Obviously, not your typical year, so our main goal right now is just to stay healthy, stay safe and let the kids have some fun."
Baker has cut practice times down to roughly an hour for these early stages of the season, citing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines advising to not overexert with exercise while wearing a mask, particularly with indoor sports. Athletic director Jeff Roth and athletic trainer Scott Dinse have been behind Baker in this decision as well.
"For me, the worst thing that I could see happening right now is someone getting injured because they haven't done anything for a year," Baker said.
Baker has over a starting lineup's worth of seniors this season, including Meg Musall, Julia Faery, Maddy Seeley, Tori Pawlak, Jen Reagan and Kenzie Beyer. Musall returns at point guard after making her first debut with the squad during the 2017-18 season.
Baker credited Pawlak as a fantastic leader and noted Faery as someone who will add toughness to the roster. Reagan is one of the Lakewomen's top overall athletes, as the senior just signed on to run cross country for Division II Roberts Wesleyan.
Isabella Lemke also returns in the starting lineup, as the junior was Wilson's fourth-leading scorer last season.
Although Wilson girls hoops has won four of the last five N-O League titles, many in the senior class learned under the likes of Skylar Munnikhuysen, Izzy Dinse, Anna Frerichs, Emilee Muoio, Trisha Manchester and others. Now Baker looks forward to seeing them running the show.
"They've had good seniors to look up to, they haven't had much court time," Baker said. "So you know what, now it's their time to shine and I know they're looking forward to it. ... So at the end of the day, we've got some well-rounded athletes, but more importantly, great kids in the classroom and great leaders."
Musall mentioned growing up in the Wilson program as as kid, noting how being with this group is like a family. After the challenges COVID posed, being back in the gym makes her feel whole again.
"It's nice to be with all of them and finishing out a chapter that we all started," Musall said.
" ... I mean you can look at it like we were all out of shape, we haven't played or whatever. But I also think, with not playing sports, for us to be able to (be) given that opportunity, in my mind it's like why waste it? And it's not like any other schools have been doing stuff or anything. We're all on the same even playing field, so why not just take the opportunity and go out strong?"
SAME PLACE, NEW ROLE
Due to COVID concerns, boys varsity coach Brett Sippel has decided to step away for the season. Luckily, the Lakeman were able to hand the reigns over to Rob Linhart, who has assisted Baker with the Wilson girls' program over the last three seasons.
"Especially with me being the first-year (boys basketball coach) ... it's obviously challenging for me," Linhart said.
"Probably even a little bit more challenging because they're coming with a system. I kind of have to take that system, run with that and kind of mold what I want to do and go from there. And at the same time, you and I just talked about building rapport, granted I see a lot of these kids because I coach other things with them and they seem my face, but there's still that moment of building rapport."
Linhart mentioned "he couldn't say enough" about the kids' acceptance of him and working through the first couple days of practice. The Newfane alumnus has had several coaching stops, including with Lockport, coaching a modified squad in Amherst and even had a prior head coaching gig with Indian Lake-Long Lake up in the Adirondacks.
Although the protocols have made things tougher, Linhart has faith in letting his kids own their responsibilities on the virus front. He shared a message on how he hopes to let them take a handle on what this season could be.
"At the end of the day, I personally have kind of put it back on the kids," Linhart said.
"They either want to make this happen or they don't. They're juniors, seniors; they're young men who can make choices. And they're either gonna make the good choice that puts them in a better chance to succeed and have this season, or they could make a bad choice that could jeopardize it."
Senior tri-captains Mike Miller, Ben Lyman and Ben Stimm shared how different things are, but they're looking forward to being with their friends and playing again. Lyman hopes the team's outcome correlates with how hard the team works each day, as the Lakemen prepare for the most unique N-O slate in recent memoty.
Stimm discussed how the team got ready during the pandemic, so they could stay ready for the season.
"I think in the summer we put in a lot of hours preparing for our winter season," Stimm said. "It didn't come as soon as we expected, but now that it has (come), I'm really excited to play and really grateful for the opportunity."
Stimm also referred to the team's 45-41 loss to Olmstead in the Class B2 sectionals last season. He believes the result of that game should influence the group to play a more team-oriented game, rather than leaning on a lone scorer like Luke Bradley, who graduated from Wilson in 2020.
The sharp-shooting Miller delved into what it'd be like competing for an N-O title to close out their senior year.
"We have a lot of potential this year, and like last year, we had a good chance at the title," Miller said. "We have a lot of returns, so I feel like if we work hard enough we can get there."
Having played for rival Newfane, Linhart shared how clear Sippel's workmen-like culture has been over the years. Linhart only hopes to keep that intact.
"For lack of a better term, the cupboard is rarely bare, or hopefully never bare," Linhart said.
"They'll always have good players coming back and I think we do have good ones this year. So for me to kind of step in, and more or less reap the reward of just all his hard work and all the kids' hard work, granted we still have to play but it's nice for me to come in and step in and not start at the basement."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.