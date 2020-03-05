PENDLETON — The sails have set on the Lakewomen's season.
It was a major girls basketball upset Wednesday night at Starpoint High School, as Section VI Class B-2's No. 5 seed Southwestern knocked off No. 1 seed Wilson, 64-40. The Lady Trojans (13-10) now advance to the B-2 title game on Sunday, where they will play Eden.
This game was tightly contested early on, with Southwestern taking a 22-16 lead after a physical first quarter. But the Lady Trojans would clamp up from there, holding the Lakewomen (16-6) to just two buckets in the second quarter.
Wilson would fight back from its 10-point halftime deficit, even cutting things down to six in the third. But Southwestern would make another run behind the play of Gianna Hoose (22 points), with 12 of those points coming in the third quarter.
The Lady Trojans never looked back from there, putting the final touches on the win with a solid fourth quarter to extend the advantage to 24. Hoose was the top scorer on both sides but she was joined by fellow Lady Trojan Reece Beaver (17 points) with a strong scoring night.
Wilson saw one last great performance from Izzy Dinse (18 points), as well as Skylar Munnikhuysen (11 points) closing out her stellar hoops career.
Lakewomen's head coach Brian Baker thought momentum really shifted when Southwestern made a run to take a lead after the first, which was also due to the foul troubles his squad experienced. That was a big theme in the game, as Munnikhuysen eventually got to four personal fouls 30 seconds into the second half.
Baker talked about how this affected his team's game plan, due to it holding Munnikhuysen back from playing her traditionally aggressive style of play. Because of this, an emphasis on more girls crashing the boards to help in the paint, and having to hold back on the full-court press, the Lady Trojans were able to take advantage and got many easy looks in transition.
In the end, there was just not enough scoring to go around outside of Dinse, who Baker referred to as "the best player on the floor tonight."
With the amount of success that Baker has had at Wilson, many of the girls in this senior class have been integral in that. Even in defeat, Baker couldn't be more proud of what the girls achieved not only this season, but throughout their entire varsity careers.
"You take Skylar and Anna (Frerichs), for instance ... getting called up in eighth grade, they've won four league championships in their five years with the team," Baker said, as the Lakewomen clinched another Niagara-Orleans League championship this season with a flawless 12-0 league mark. "Two sectional titles, and you know, what I always tell them is you've gotta remember these moments because five years from now you're not gonna remember the score of any game. You're gonna remember the locker room experiences with your teammates, you're gonna remember the bus rides and all the extracurricular stuff we've done, our summer camps and whatnot.
"Wins and losses, for me, is secondary. I'm trying to get these kids to develop them for life lessons and stuff. And I tell you what, all five of those seniors are gonna knock it out of the park, you're gonna be reading about them."
Munnikhuysen battled through a misty-eyed interview, but she paid her respect to the Lady Trojans, adding that "they better watch out" if they were to match up with Wilson next season, as it brings back players like Meg Musall and Isabella Lemke.
As for those five seniors Baker mentioned — Munnikhuysen, Dinse, Frerichs, Emilee Muoio and Olivia Mocarski — the N-O's reigning player of the year talked about what this class means to her.
"This group of girls, I feel like we've been training since our childhood for varsity basketball. And they're my best friends," Munnikhuysen said. "Stepping on the court with them, we play for each other. Off the court, we're still right there for each other, always picking each other up, no matter what life throws at us. But ... I'm gonna miss 'em. It's hard when you think about it, like it's all coming to an end and I would give anything to have one more day, one more practice."
Also, the connection she's had with Baker over the last five season is unparalleled. Munnikhuysen discussed that as well.
"Coach Baker, everybody knows how great of a basketball coach he is. But what people don't see is how great of a person he is," Munnikhuysen said. "And what he does for us girls personally, and the kind of people that he makes us, it's something we're never gonna be able to repay to him."
