WILSON — The Lakewomen are back in a Section VI title game.
Top-seeded Wilson was able to take a third and final battle with No. 4 Akron on Thursday, winning a Section VI Class B2 semifinal at Wilson High School. After taking down their Niagara-Orleans League counterpart once again, the unbeaten Lakewomen (13-0) will host No. 3 Southwestern in Saturday’s B2 championship.
Akron (10-6) came out blazing, its full-court press turned defense to offense. Jessee Jonathan started on a personal 7-0 run, scoring 11 of her game-high 16 in the first quarter and all but two of her team’s 13 first-quarter points for a 13-6 lead through one.
Wilson turned things up from there, though, starting the second with a 7-0 run of its own. The Lakewomen defense was stellar, holding the Lady Tigers scoreless for the first five minutes of the quarter and limiting them to only one made field goal.
Wilson senior co-captain Maddy Seeley was the catalyst in the second, scoring eight of her team-high 11 points in the frame and helping her team to an 18-17 halftime advantage.
The defense from the second quarter carried over as Wilson held Akron to seven points in the third and just four in the fourth. Bella Lemke got in on the scoring fun, matching Seeley’s team-high 11 points, with eight coming in the third quarter.
Although the fourth was not the most explosive offensively for the Lakewomen, who scored only six points, the steady hand of fellow senior co-captain Meg Musall set the tone defensively and pace of play offensively. Despite her three points, Wilson head coach Brian Baker shared how “invaluable” Musall was in her role Thursday, which she’s played all season long.
Outside of Seeley and Lemke, Julia Faery chipped in with eight points. Aside from Jonathan, the Lady Tigers had trouble twinkling the twine, with the team’s next leading scorer being Jayni Sundown at five points.
Baker challenged the group at halftime, as Wilson’s second-quarter run sparked a 28-15 margin after the first. Knowing how tough it is beating a team a third time, especially a squad like Akron’s with a player like Jonathan, Baker was happy to see his girls adapt and overcome.
Having a shot to win the program’s first sectional championship since 2016-17 season and being able to do so at home, Baker couldn’t be more pleased with what his team has accomplished in 2021.
“I couldn’t be more proud. Look it, we had no summer offseason, we practiced the first three weeks of the season for one hour,” Baker said. “ ... I thought it was the best thing to do. The kids were coming off a full year of doing nothing and from that first day to the progress they’ve made now, it’s them. You know I can guide them, I can show them a couple things, but it has to come from them. And this senior leadership, all six of ‘em, is dynamite.”
Musall knew playing the Lady Tigers a third time would pose a challenge, mainly due to the adjustments they’d make coming in.
“Coming out this time, I think we knew they were gonna do something different,” Musall said. “Because we had beaten them the last two times, so we knew they were gonna change things up. They did test us the first game and we had a little trouble with it, so we worked and game planned for that and then I think we did a pretty good job executing it tonight. So I think that was a big part of it, which was making sure we knew what ... we were gonna be up against.”
Looking at what the past year has thrown at herself and her team, Seeley shared on what it’d be like to secure a sectional crown to cap her senior season.
“I think it’d be really cool just because we played soccer and we got to the finals and we lost,” Seeley said. “But if we could just win, it would ... brighten up this year. We haven’t had a lot of good things happen, so to win this would just mean a lot to this program and for the girls we’ve been playing with since we were in kindergarten.”
The Lakewomen host Southwestern in the B2 title game at noon Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.