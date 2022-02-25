A little program that could is getting a taste of the big time.
The Wilson/Newfane North Stars will take the ice tonight under the bright lights at KeyBank Center, where they’ll face East Aurora/Holland for the Western New York High School Club Hockey League small schools championship.
Win or lose, it’ll be a thrilling finish to a season that struggled to get started.
“We expected to be where we are,” said head coach Dave Kramp, though it took plenty of work. The North Stars weren’t sure they’d be able to field a team early, with a few players suffering injuries while playing other sports this fall.
Then again, scrambling for players is nothing new. Unlike school-supported federation hockey programs, club teams pay all costs out of pocket. In hockey, that means equipment, ice time, referee fees, travel expenses and more. It limits the pool of potential players, especially for small schools. But Wilson/Newfane persevered.
“We got the word out, picked up some younger kids. It was kind of a bumpy start,” Kramp said.
Things got smoother rather quickly. The North Stars lost two of their first three games before winning 14 straight. They finished the regular season with a 15-2-1 record and a plus-52 goal differential, both best in the White Division. They’ve since won three straight playoff games, beating St. Joe’s White once and sweeping Orchard Park B in a three-game series to earn a spot in the championship.
Wilson’s Patrick Hemming and Newfane’s Ryan Kramp, Dave’s son, are tied for the WNYHSCHL lead with five playoff goals. Hemming is alone in first with eight points, Kramp tied for second with seven. Anthony Volpe (6 points) and Jonas Cronshaw (5), both from Newfane, are tied for fourth and sixth, respectively.
Hemming finished the regular season second with 29 goals and 43 points. Kramp was seventh with 34 points and tied for second with 20 assists. Volpe’s 19 assists were fifth. Wilson’s Tyler Yousett joined Hemming, Kramp, Volpe and Cronshaw as the team’s top-five scorers.
In net, Newfane’s Ty Williams saw most of the action, posting a 10-1-1 record with two shutouts and a 3.04 goals-against average in the regular season. Devan Derda, also of Newfane, was 5-0 with a 2.78 GAA when spelling him.
Tonight will be the North Stars’ second straight appearance in a championship game, though they made last season’s as a COVID-forced replacement for the same EA/Holland team they’ll face tonight. They also played at Nichols, as KeyBank was off the table during the height of the pandemic.
“I’ve told the guys, whatever happens, they’re going to remember it,” Dave Kramp said. “Just stepping onto that ice, sitting on that bench — those are things they’ll remember forever.”
Puck drop is set for 8 p.m. A link to a live stream will be available at WNYHSCHL.com.
