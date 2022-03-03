Wilson runs out of steam in Class C-1 semifinals

All season Wilson’s signature has been stifling defense that won’t let teams find room to breathe. On Thursday, the Lakewomen were the team that couldn’t come up for air.
The first three quarters of the Section VI Class C-1 girls basketball semifinals Thursday at Jamestown Community College saw little separation, top-seeded Wilson trailed No. 4 Falconer for most of the game. It cut the lead to one early in the fourth, but never scored again. The Falcons outscored the Lakewomen 14-2 in the final period to come away with a 45-30 win.
Falconer was the sixth team to score more than 40 points against Wilson, which came into the game surrendering 30.8 points per game for the season.
“We got in foul trouble early and we did not shoot the ball well, but we battled on defense,” Wilson head coach Brian Baker said. “That was our M.O. all year. We held teams under 40 points all season and I thought they did a great job with that.”
Peyton McInnis led Wilson (16-5) with nine points, while Bella Lemke added eight on a night when the Lakewomen were held to less than 40 points for the first time since Dec. 14.
Wilson graduates four players — including Lemke — but returns four starters after replacing four starters from last season’s squad.
“We have a lot of key pieces coming back with experience,” Baker said. “We started two sophomores and got to where we got with another league championship and successful season.”
Grace Lundmark scored a game-high 19 points for Falconer (14-5), while Tess Spangenburg chipped in 10 points.
