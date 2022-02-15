Wilson to Class D, AA down to five in VI football realignment

Section VI football will have a new look next fall, with newly aligned classes released for the 2022 season.
Niagara Falls will be one of five teams in Class AA, along with Bennett, Hutch Tech, Lancaster and Orchard Park after Clarence and Williamsville North dropped to Class A.
Class A will go from two divisions to three with three new additions. Clarence, Frontier, Lockport, Jamestown, Niagara Wheatfield and Williamsville North will comprise Class A1, while Hamburg, Kenmore East, Kenmore West, McKinley, North Tonawanda, Sweet Home, West Seneca West and Williamsville East will compete in Class A2.
Maritime/Health Sciences is the new addition to Class A3, playing along with Amherst, Grand Island, Kenmore East, South Park, Starpoint and Williamsville South.
Class B1 will feature Burgard, Iroquois, Lake Shore, Lewiston-Porter, Pioneer and West Seneca East, while Albion, Cassadaga Valley/Falconer/Maple Grove, Cheektowaga, Dunkirk, East Aurora/Holland, Maryvale and Olean will play in B2.
Roy-Hart/Barker/Lyndonville drops from B to C, and will play in Class C North with Akron, Cleveland Hill, Medina, Newfane and Tonawanda. Class C Central features Alden, Depew, Eden/North Collins, JFK, Lackawanna and Springville, while Class C South is Allegany-Limestone, Chautauqua Lake, Fredonia, Salamanca, Silver Creek/Forestville and Southwestern.
Wilson has now moved to Class D, while Frewsburg returns to 11-man football. Cattaraugus Little Valley, Clymer/Sherman/Panama, Franklinville/Ellicottville, Portville and Randolph round out the class.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.