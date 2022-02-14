PENDLETON — A difficult decision. An injury. For almost two years, Kevin Daskavitz was itching to get back on the wrestling mat. Now he’s wrestling like he’s making up for lost time.
Uncertain if there was going to be a wrestling season last spring, Daskavitz opted to play baseball instead. When the season did proceed, he instantly missed wrestling. Excited to come back this season, a knee injury during a soccer game threatened to wipe out his second wrestling season in a row.
The Lockport junior poured his energy into rehabilitation and was able to come back just in time. His first action was the Section VI Class AA tournament, which he won. On Saturday, Daskavitz continued his comeback by blistering through the Section VI state qualifier, winning the Division I 2 15-pound bracket at Starpoint High School to improve to 6-0 this season and punch his first ticket to states.
“I knew I would do good. I had it in my heart that I was there, but I didn’t know I was going to take first,” Daskavitz said. “When ... I had the first match, I was a little scared. But I went out there, I gave it my all. I left it all on the mat.”
Training once per week at a rehab center and three or four times a week on his own, Daskavitz felt ready to compete.
Daskavitz admits he’s still building his endurance, but his record is not a reflection. Four of Daskavitz’s wins have come by fall and two more resulted in major decisions. The other was a 6-1 decision over Starpoint’s Matt Caldwell in the final of the state qualifier.
“Honestly, when I came back, my right leg might’ve been stronger than my left," Daskavitz said. "I put in work and I put in effort to be here.”
Not only did Daskavitz miss wrestling during his time away, his push to come back was fueled by friendly sibling rivalry. Daskavitz’s older brother Steven was the Class AA 182-pound sectional champion and a state qualifier in 2018, and he wanted to prove he could match the feat.
“My brother made it (to states) his senior year, and ever since then, I wanted to prove I could be just as good or better than him,” Daskavitz said. “It’s just been a little brotherly rivalry and it’s paid off.”
LaPlante becomes lone eighth-grader to win Division I title
Griffin LaPlante has been attending the state wrestling tournament for years, waiting for his turn to be a competitor rather than a spectator. He even watched his older brother Gage compete as an eighth-grader in 2020.
Following a 4-1 decision over Niagara Wheatfield’s Tremell Mathews in the 132-pound championship match of the Section VI state qualifier, LaPlante will finally get the opportunity he’s been waiting for his entire life.
He leads Starpoint with 42 wins and is currently in the midst of a 24-match winning streak, 11 coming by fall and four by major decision. LaPlante not only duplicated his brother by qualifying as an eighth-grader, but he was the lone middle schooler to win a Division I sectional title and one of three to qualify in all of Section VI.
“I’ve definitely looked up to Gage and it definitely recreated that moment,” LaPlante said. “... I’ve been dreaming about it, now I have to get on top of the podium and win it.”
Gage LaPlante qualified for the state tournament for the second time after taking second at 145 pounds.
New rule springs Robinson to states
The last time Casey Robinson cried was after winning his first varsity match last year. Eight months later, Robinson was once again reduced to tears at the Section VI state qualifier.
The Niagara Wheatfield junior lost in the 215-pound semifinals on Saturday, but a new rule extended his season. Section VI implemented a true second-place match where finals losers face the third-place winner for a bid to states.
Robinson defeated Kenmore-Tonawanda’s Charlie Marzec in a 2-0 decision for third. An escape of Starpoint’s Matt Caldwell was the lone point tallied in the second-place match, giving Robinson a berth in the state tournament.
Each match continued to get increasingly difficult in the consolation bracket, winning the consolation semifinal by three points, third-place by two points and second-place by one point.
Robinson was the lone wrestler to not compete in the finals to win the Division I second-place match, compared to four in Division II, including Barker/Royalton-Hartland’s Zack Hill at 189 pounds.
“I’ve been eating, sleeping and dreaming of going to states,” Robinson said. “When I first made sectionals last year, I knew what it was like going toe-to-toe with a champ and being on the right track to winning. Ever since then I’ve been letting that motivate me.”
Nick Sabato can be reached via email at nick.sabato@gnnewspaper.com or on Twitter @NickSabatoGNN.
