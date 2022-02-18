SANBORN — There was a time when Xander Fletcher and T.J. Robinson struggled to gel, to find a consistent rhythm playing as a backcourt tandem.
Those days are long gone. The Niagara Wheatfield duo is one of the most cohesive and potent backcourt pairings in Western New York.
There was never any jealousy or spats, but Fletcher and Robinson simply needed to learn how to play together. Part of that came by understanding their skills naturally fit and that they are truly a perfect pairing.
Fletcher is dynamic with the ball in his hands and creates opportunities for teammates while also having the skill to score himself. An electric scorer, Robinson doesn’t need the ball and doesn’t need to dribble away chunks of the shot clock looking for an opening. He would rather come off screens and wait for Fletcher to find him in rhythm.
Combined statistics for both players are actually down from last season, but Niagara Wheatfield’s scoring output has increased by a point, and most importantly, its win total has doubled.
The Falcons became the first team outside of the post-merger Niagara Falls squads to go unbeaten in Niagara Frontier League play since LaSalle in 1988. Now they enter sectionals as the top seed in Class A-1, looking to add another trophy to the case and some added comfort knowing they can rely on Fletcher and Robinson.
“I used to tell our top scorer we both can’t be off our game. One of us has to be on our game,” Niagara Wheatfield head coach Erik O’Bryan said. “Now, it’s nice to know I have two guys out there. Looking at the schedule in front of us, there’s nothing easy about it. There’s no gimmes going into the playoffs.”
What is guaranteed is that it will be difficult for any opponent to stop both Fletcher and Robinson. Both averaged nearly 20 per game last season, but now the pairing combines for 36.3. But both players have gone through stretches where the other needed to pick up more of the scoring burden.
Fletcher, a junior, was hampered by a knee injury earlier in the season and scored a combined 23 points in a January stretch against Niagara Falls and Kenmore West. Robinson, meanwhile, was lethal. He recorded eight 20-point games in the first 12 contests.
As defenses began to focus on Robinson and Fletcher became healthier, the numbers flipped. Robinson, a senior, has two 20-point outings over the last eight games, while Fletcher has three 20-point games in his last six after having three in the first 14 games.
“I know I can lean back a little bit and I know he’ll find me,” Robinson said. “I just let him take control of the offense and I can just be that guy standing in the corner who cuts through and hits that 3.”
O’Bryan spends large portions of time preaching team basketball, but he also admits the scoring isn’t equal opportunity. Niagara Wheatfield’s roles are clearly defined and players rarely balk at their assignments.
Robinson is averaging 19.8 points per game and has 63 3-pointers this season, while Fletcher is posting 17.3 points, 5.1 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game. But although players have been accepting of taking other responsibilities, Fletcher and Robinson have been willing to defer for a teammate’s open shot.
Wyatt Cooper, Shawn Watson, Thomas Jessie and Ty Kwitchoff have all notched double-digit games this season. O’Bryan acknowledges Fletcher and Robinson must be the primary scorers in the postseason, but it’s important to capitalize on open looks no matter who is taking the shot.
“(Unselfish play) spreads the court out,” Fletcher said. “It creates more shots for T.J. and the rest of the team. … It picks me up and gives our team more energy on the court.”
Time is waning on Niagara Wheatfield’s talented backcourt. The next loss will be the last for the combo, as Robinson graduates. They have accounted for 1,365 points — Robinson is a career 1,000-point scorer — to go along with 289 rebounds, 240 assists and149 steals over the last two seasons.
More importantly, they have helped guide the program’s resurgence. The Falcons went 9-12 their first year on varsity together and reached the Class A-1 finals last season, but had a 9-8 record.
Heading into sectionals at 18-2, the 20-point loss to Hamburg in the finals last season is still a vivid memory. O’Bryan has a game-at-a-time philosophy that is echoed by players, but Robinson still wants to end his prep career with a sectional championship, a feat not accomplished at Niagara Wheatfield since 1973.
“It’s really important, but I’m not making that my end-goal,” Robinson said. “I want more things to happen and I think we can go a long way. … Losing in the finals last year humbled us a little bit and we just want that revenge.”
Nick Sabato can be reached via email at nick.sabato@gnnewspaper.com or on Twitter @NickSabatoGNN.
