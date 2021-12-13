Wilson wrestling is off to one of its best starts in the early stages of the 2021-22 season. A fuller roster than some previous years a balanced lineup of upper and underclassmen have the Lakemen off to a 3-0 start and coming off a top-five team placement at Saturday’s Fred Large Memorial Wrestling Tournament at Lyndonville. Even though they were held without a tournament finalist, five Wilson wrestlers wrestled back to third or fourth place to outpace Niagara-Orleans rival Medina and it’s three champions, 87 points to 84.5, to land in the top five team scoring.
“I have a good core of youth wrestlers that are in our district,” said head coach Mike Carlo. “We have been trying to build a youth program. Everybody around us has a really strong youth program that the kids in our district go to. I’ve got some young kids coming in who have been through those ranks, so I have some experience coming in there as well as the returners that are coming back.”
Carlo is a 2008 graduate of Wilson, now in his seventh season leading the Lakemen.
Wilson has never finished higher than third in the N-O, the most recent occurrence coming in 2008-09. The 2009-10 squad placed fifth in the Section VI Class A tournament for the program’s highest postseason team finish ever.
Carlo recalled that even on those teams, the struggle was to fill a 15-weight lineup, even with the presence of talented wrestlers on the squad.
Now, through three non-league dual wins in the first two weeks of this season, Wilson is limiting forfeits and getting good production, especially in the lightest and heaviest parts of the lineup.
Freshman heavyweight Hamza Merrick leads the squad with seven wins thus far, with five by pin. Senior Xavior Fitzgibbon is 5-2 at 215 pounds while junior Benjamin Wortkoetter owns a 6-2 record at 172 to give Carlo a reliable group at the end of the lineup.
Down low, a trio of underclassmen at 102 pounds — Jacob Sweeney (7th grade, 4-2), Tyler Goff-Brown (9, 3-0) and Victor Cusatis (8, 5-2) — anchor the lower weights with Cusatis especially needing to be flexible to cover 110 and 118 pounds when needed.
The anchor in the middle of the lineup is senior Luke Atlas (5-2 record) who will cover 145 and 152 pounds. Atlas was a third-place finisher in the Section VI Class C/D tournament in 2018-19, making him the only postseason place finisher currently on the team.
Filling out the lineup are Andrew Ensminger (11, 132), Damian Mills (11, 138), Jacob Stephenson (9, 152) and Brecklyn Schultz (11, 189).
“Almost everyone is kind of on the same level,” Carlo said. “I don’t have what you might call that really standout wrestler, but everyone picks up and does the work they need to when called upon.”
The 3-0 Lakemen have already matched the team’s overall wins total from the last three seasons combined, and Carlo expects the group to continue to improve this year and reach bigger individual and team goals.
“In the 2017-2018 season, we broke our program record for dual wins in a season at 10. If we keep the pace we are going I think we can beat that,” Carlo said. “I would think a top-three — maybe a top-two — finish in our league this year would be very reasonable.”
Newfane will once again be the team to beat in the league, but some strong individual performances thus far by wrestlers at Medina, Barker/Royalton-Hartland and Albion, as well as improved participation across all six N-O teams, suggests Wilson’s strong numbers are reflective of a favorable local trend for the sport overall.
While Carlo is enjoying the increased participation, he is also receiving positive support from parents, administrators and staff within the school.
Carlo gives credit to Wilson ninth grade global studies teacher Jeff Hart for providing support and advocacy for the wrestling team within the school. Hart is a former Wilson wrestling coach who Carlo said helped bolster roster to 30-35 participants in the past. Given that both Carlo and assistant coach Eric Freischlag work outside of school, Hart’s help is all the more valuable.
“He’s a ‘fan-favorite’ amongst the kids,” said Carlo. “He’s been a big proponent for me. … e’s always been a huge help.”
Athletic Director Jeff Roth also offered support for the wrestling team saying, “The success of the team is completely credited to the hard work of Mike (Carlo) and Eric (Freischlag). They put in the work and make good relationships with the kids and their parents. I think they have done great work here and I am excited for them and the great start to the season.”
Wilson travels to Barker today for a critical league showdown with the combined Bar-Hart team in what will be the N-O opener for both squads. The Rams are currently 4-4 this season.
