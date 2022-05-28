GRAND ISLAND — Zach Fike is Medina’s prized mustang, but he’s anything but wild on the mound.
Fike gave up a single to Brayden Hy in the bottom of the first inning and never allowed another one. The Mustangs faced Royalton-Hartland for the fourth consecutive postseason and third with a Section VI championship up for grabs on Saturday.
Despite being the 12th meeting between the schools in the last four seasons, neither team could solve the opposing pitchers. Fike outdueled Thomas Russo in a game where a throwing error in the top of the first inning that scored the game’s only run.
In four starts against the Rams in the last two seasons, Fike hasn’t given up a run and blanked them in the Class B-2 championship game for the second consecutive season, as the Mustangs won their third sectional title in a row.
"As I progressed later in the game, I felt better and better," Fike said. "I trusted my defense today and they kept me in the game."
GALLERY: Photos from Medina's win over Roy-Hart in the sectional final
Roy-Hart (19-5) hit .341 as a team entering Saturday’s game, but Fike continued to be its unsolvable problem on the mound. The senior left-hander struck out 16 in a no-hitter against the Rams on May 6 and allowed five total runners to reach base in both games.
Fike struck out five and Roy-Hart was unable to reach base after the second inning. Dating back to last season, Fike is 4-0 against the Rams, allowing four hits, seven balls and racking up 41 strikeouts in 28 innings.
"Everything moves with him," Russo said. "Every pitch moves. Every single one. It's very difficult."
This was the first time in his career as a starter that Fike — he tossed one inning of relief as a freshman in 2019 — did not record double-digit strikeouts. But Medina’s defense was crisp. Late in the game, shortstop Joe Cecchini fielded a ball in the hole and had drifted to third base by time he released an off-balance throw on the mark to first base.
The biggest play of the game for Medina (20-3) came from left fielder Julian Woodworth. With the bases loaded and one out in the bottom of the first, Ethan Kuzma flew out to left, but Woodworth delivered a throw right down the line to hold Ryan Mettler at third to keep Roy-Hart off the board.
"Early in the year we had to rely on strikeouts," Medina head coach Jon Sherman said. "The young kids are now where they need to be and they can make those plays. … Julian had a hell of a play in the outfield with a dead-on throw or we'd probably still be playing."
Although Fike was a mystery for Roy-Hart, Russo’s outing would have been more than enough to win any other game. The junior gave up four hits and struck out seven, coming after striking out 17 in a 2-1 win over Medina on May 4.
The Rams inability to put runners on base once again was haunting — they had eight hits in three games against the Mustangs this season — and were only able to send five balls out of the infield on the day.
"Any time you get this far it's tough," Roy-Hart head coach Jim Heideman said. "... To the young guys, let this feeling sit, because next year we'll be back and it'll be a different scenario."
Xander Payne went 2 for 3 and scored the game’s only run, while Aidan Paul went 2 for 2. Medina plays Depew for the overall Section VI Class B championship at noon Monday at Niagara University.
Nick Sabato can be reached via email at nick.sabato@gnnewspaper.com or on Twitter @NickSabatoGNN.
