It’s hard to believe, but the Major League Baseball season reaches its statistical midpoint next week. Raise your hand if you predicted the Yankees would be on pace for 119 wins, which would break the all-time record, or that the Mets and Twins would be in first place in their divisions.
This means it’s time for my annual baseball trivia quiz, which I’ve been serving up to the stat-obsessed for a third of a century. This year is my 33rd trivia quiz, which makes it older than the great majority of players in the big leagues today.
Who old is the quiz? It started before there were websites, before the Marlins, Rays, Rockies and Diamondbacks existed. George H.W. Bush was still President. Roger Maris and Hank Aaron still had the home-run records. Mike Trout wasn’t born. Derek Jeter was in high school.
Of course, the great thing about baseball trivia is that it keeps accumulating from year to year. It’s the gift that keeps on giving. Every season provides a fresh trove of trivia for future consideration. Does anyone remember who led the leagues in home runs in the COVID-shortened 2020 season? (it was Marcell Ozuna in the NL and Luke Voit in the AL.)
Anyway, enough dilly dallying. It’s time for this year’s quiz. As usual, it’s harder than igneous rock. It’s supposed to be hard. That’s the fun. I see it as more an informational tool than an actual test. I take the quiz a year after giving it and struggle to get half the questions right.
There are 43 possible answers in this year's quiz. Anything over 20 is very good. If you score over 30, you're either cheating or a candidate for the Trivia Hall of Fame.
THE QUIZ
1. The Astros threw a combined no-hitter against the Yankees on June 25. It was the first no-hitter against the Yanks since 2003, when the Astros had another combined no-no. Who was the last man to throw a complete-game no-hitter against the Yankees? He’s in the Hall of Fame, though he never won more than 15 games in a season.
2. He led the league in saves three times in the 1990s and had 20 saves in a season for six different clubs overall. He’s the last reliever to finish in the top five in the MVP voting. He was once MVP of the NLCS. A martial arts expert, he once tackled a fan who attacked him on the field after he gave up a home run. Who is he?
3. There are 33 players who had 3,000 hits in a career. Who are the only two who had 2,000 hits for one team and 1,000 for another?
4. Who is the only man to have 230 hits, 120 runs, 35 doubles, 25 homers, 25 steals, 100 RBIs and a .350 average in a season? He was only eighth in the MVP voting, which should tip you off to the era in which he achieved his feat.
5. Who was the last Yankee to lead the American League in ERA? He was a lefty. In fact, the last five Yankees to win the ERA title were southpaws. Who was the last Yankee right-hander to lead the league in ERA? He threw two no-hitters the year before winning it.
6. Alphabet Trivia: Name the six pitchers with 200 or more career victories whose last name begins with the letter W.
7. Who had the most career home runs by a player who never won an MVP award?
8. There are three managers with at least 1,500 career wins who never managed a World Series champion. Who are they? It’ll help to know that two of them are active.
9. In 2018, this team became the first in MLB history with four pitchers who had 200 strikeouts in the same season. Name the team and the pitchers.
10. Who was the youngest player to win a batting title? He was one day younger than the previous record-holder, who played for the same franchise.
11. Over a seven-year stretch from 1998 to 2004, he had double-digit home runs in a season for seven different teams, all in the National League.
12. There were four no-hitters pitched in a two-week stretch in May of 2021 (each by a single hurler). Name the pitchers and their teams. They have four combined wins in 2022.
13. Early this season, Miguel Cabrera got his 3,000th career hit, becoming the third player in history with 3,000 hits, 500 home runs and a career average of .300. Who are the other two?
14. Speaking of Cabrera, he was fifth in Rookie of the Year voting in the NL in 2003, the year the Marlins beat the Yankees in the World Series. Name his Marlins teammate who won the ROY award in ’03. Two years later, he was runner-up for the Cy Young award.
15. This Hall of Fame third baseman batted over .300 eight years in a row from 1946-53. He holds the record for fewest strikeouts by a batting champion with 13 in 1949.
16. In 1961, he had 46 homers and 141 RBIs for the Orioles and finished third in the American League MVP voting behind Roger Maris and Mickey Mantle.
17. Who were the four players who had 100 stolen bases for three different teams?
18. This former Bison is the Pirates’ career slugging leader (.591), ahead of Ralph Kiner and Willie Stargell. He led the NL in walks (119) for the Padres in 2005.
19. Short term memory test: Who was the MVP of the 2021 World Series?
20. You love Alphabet Trivia. We’ll finish with an easy one: The five players with 3,000 hits whose last name begins with the letter B.
THE ANSWERS
1. Hoyt Wilhelm. He no-hit the Yankees with the Orioles in 1958. Wilhelm was mainly a reliever in his career. He still holds the MLB record for career relief wins with 124.
2. Randy Myers. He led the NL in saves for the Cubs in 1993 and ’95, and led the AL with the Orioles in 1997. Myers was MVP of the NLCS for the Reds against the Pirates in 1990.
3. Albert Pujols had 2,096 (and counting) with the Cardinals and 1,180 with the Angels. Eddie Collins had 1,308 hits with the Philadelphia Athletics and 2,007 with the White Sox
4. Darin Erstad did it for the Angels in 2000, at the height of the steroid era. He also won a Gold Glove in the outfield. Erstad never had more than 10 homers, 75 RBIs or a .300 average again.
5. Rudy May was the last Yankee to win an ERA title, in 1980. Ron Guidry did it for the Yanks in 1978 and ’79. The last Yankee righty to lead the league in ERA was Allie Reynolds in 1952.
6. Early Wynn (300), Vic Willis (249), David Wells (239), Earl Whitehill (218), Bob Welch (211) and Tim Wakefield (200).
7. Jim Thome. He’s eighth all-time with 612 home runs and played in the postseason 10 times, but never won MVP. His highest MVP finish was fourth with the Phillies in 2003.
8. Dusty Baker had 2,033 as of Wednesday. Buck Showalter had 1,598 and counting. Gene Mauch had 1,902 wins, the most of any manager who never even reached a World Series.
9. Cleveland, formerly the Indians. The four 2,000-K hurlers were Mike Clevinger, Trevor Bauer, Carlos Carrasco and Corey Kluber.
10. Al Kaline was 20 when he hit .340 to win the AL bat crown for the Tigers in 1955. He was one day younger than Ty Cobb was when he won the first of his 12 batting titles in 1907.
11. Reggie Sanders. The teams, in order: Reds, Padres, Braves, Diamondbacks, Giants, Pirates, Cardinals. After two years in St. Louis, he added the Royals to the list in 2006.
12. John Means, Orioles (May 5); Wade Miley, Reds (May 7); Spencer Turnbull, Tigers (May 18); Corey Kluber, Yankees (May 19).
13. Easy one. Hank Aaron (3771 hits, 755 homers, .303 BA) and Willie Mays (3,293, 660, .301). Albert Pujols had 3,324 and 683 homers as of this week, but only a .296 career batting average.
14. Dontrelle Willis. In 2005, Willis went 22-10 and finished second in the Cy voting to Chris Carpenter. He’s the only Marlin ever to win 20 games. That year, he became the third pitcher to have 20 wins and 20 hits in a season. The dude could hit.
15. George Kell. He went on to be a Tigers broadcaster for 37. He struck out only 287 times in 6,702 career at-bats. He was author Elmore Leonard’s favorite ballplayer.
16. Jim Gentile. He hit five grand slams in 1961 (including two straight in one game), an AL record that stood until the Yanks’ Don Mattingly hit six slams in 1987.
17. Otis Nixon, Juan Pierre, Brett Butler and Tommy Harper. Nixon made the last out in the Blue Jays’ first World Series victory in 1992 while trying to bunt for a hit.
18. Brian Giles. He was a top prospect for Cleveland when he played for the Bisons in 1995-96. I once did a column on his grandfather, who lived in an RV in Buffalo during the season.
19. Atlanta’s Jorge Soler. He led off the first game of the Series with a homer, becoming the first player to do so,. He hit a pinch homer that became the eventual game-winner in Game 4. He hit a three-run homer in the third inning of Game 6, propelling the Braves to a 7-0 clinching win.
20. In order of the most career hits: Adrian Beltre, George Brett, Craig Biggio, Lou Brock, Wade Boggs. Barry Bonds had 2,935 hits — and an MLB record 2,558 walks.
