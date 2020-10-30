Niagara Falls native Mikiah Kreps’ pro debut proved two things:
She plans on being a major player in women’s professional boxing sooner rather than later, and she doesn't plan on getting paid by the hour.
Kreps soundly defeated Noelly Romero, also making her pro debut, by technical knockout at 40 seconds of the second round Friday Night at Grand Hotel and Casino in Tijuana, Mexico.
“I did what I had to do,” Kreps said of the debut. “Once I got used to my gloves and got my rhythm going, I knew I’d be successful.”
Kreps went on the offensive from the opening bell, and Romero provided little resistance from a Kreps attack featuring a left hook to Romero’s head and body in the first round.
“I knew once I landed (the left hook), she felt it,” Kreps said. “So I continued to use it.”
In the second round, Kreps attacked Romero on the ropes and opened up with the heavy artillery, trapping Romero. Kreps’ right hand, which was overshooting the target in the first round, was now also landing at will, along with the left hook. Nearly every punch was landing on Romero. The referee had seen enough of the one-way traffic and called a stop to the action.
“I think she did great,” said Jerry Casarez, Kreps’ manager from First to Fight Management. “I could tell she was ready from the beginning. When she was warming up in the dressing room, her punches sounded like baseball bats hitting a phone book.”
According to Casarez, Kreps will likely return in January.
