The youth wrestlers of Niagara County invaded Nassau Community College for the 2022 New York Wrestling Association for Youth Open State Championships, which were held March 12-13.
The local contingent produced 21 place finishers, including three champions — Reggie McCreary and Mason Meissner of Niagara Wheatfield Amateur Athletics and Landon Mersdorf of North Tonawanda Youth Wrestling.
McCreary won the 130-pound division among competitors born in 2010. Meissner took 155 from 2008. Mersdorf won 80 for 2013.
Also placing were:
• From NWAA — Rogan Zarbo (2nd, 56, 2016), Michael Pringle (2nd, 54, 2015), Roman Zarbo (2nd, 80, 2012), Nevae Senik (2nd, 125-130, 2008-2010), Ramir McCreary (4th, 41, 2016), AJ Cusatis (5th, 86, 2012) and Jack Kuhn (6th, 102, 2010).
• Newfane Youth Wrestling — Nolan Neglia (2nd, 47, 2014), Colin Doxey (2nd, 155, 2008), Dino Neglia (3rd, 62, 2012), Alexa Doxey (3rd, 120, 2010) and Gabriella Barone (3rd, 89-97, 2008-2010).
• Lew-Port Youth Wrestling — Jason Strassburg (2nd, 50, 2015), Easton Carpenter (2nd, 93, 2013), James Strassburg Jr. (4th, 80, 2012), Julia Reid (4th, 69-72, 2011-2013) and Cole Stopa (5th, 54, 2015).
• NT — Aidyn Licht (3rd, 210, 2008).
HOCKEY
NF Alumni Over 50
*Playoff games worth 5 points; 2 for win, 1 per period.
• Vic Talarico (2+1) and Craig McDonell (1+2) each had three points as the Wild topped the Leafs, 6-3. Mark Shirback added a goal and an assist, John Peterson dished two helpers and both Greg Delgado and Pat Dunn scored in the win.
EJ Butler, Bruce Andrews and Dave Fronczak all scored for the Leafs, with Butler adding an assist.
• Brian Shiah scored a hat trick and added an assist in the Sabres' 8-2 win over the Rangers. Dave Gilmet added a goal and two helpers, Kirk Lawley scored twice, Scott Boyko had a goal and an assist, Nunzio LaVerdi had two assists and Mike Botham scored for the Sabres.
Mark Procknal potted both for the Rangers.
• Mark Gramza put up five points (2+3) to lift the Kings over the Canadiens, 8-6. Pete Herbst scored twice and had an assist while Tim Buchman, Steve Zafuto, Joe Chadima and Gary Brennan all had a goal and a helper in the win.
Dave Borkowski scored a hat trick to lead the Habs. Dave Kaplan had a goal and an assist while Bill Cline and Dave Foster also scored.
• Jeff Swan, Joe Luna and Guido Virtuoso all scored twice in the Flyers' 8-5 win over the Bruins. Swan added an assist, trying Lars Johansson (1+2) for the team lead in points. Mark Letty added two assists while Ken Browning also scored.
Rick Schmidt had two goals and two helpers for the Bruins. Tim Franklemont had a goal and an assist while Tim Jones and John Drozdz both scored.
• Dave Borkowski scored four times as the Canadiens beat the Flyers, 5-3. Bill Cline had two assists and Joe Simonick scored the other goal for the Habs.
Randy Seelbinder, Dave Guilliams and Guido Virtuoso all scored in the loss, with Seelbinder and Guilliams adding assists.
• Tim Buchman had six points (3+3) in the Kings' 10-6 win over the Bruins. Steve Zafuto also scored a hat trick while Mark Gramza scored twice and dished two assists. Will Leatherman had a goal and two helpers. Joe Chadima scored the other goal.
Jeff Benham had two goals and three assists in the loss. Dan Meterko, Chris Brocius, Steve Bunce and Walt Dlugosz all scored.
• Mike Corsaro (2+0), Mike Sloma (1+1) and Vince LoTempio (0+2) all had two points to help the Rangers beat the Leafs, 6-2. Jack Ampuja, Tim Smith and Mark Procknal also scored in the win.
Armand DeBan had a goal and an assist for the Leafs, who got their other goal from Doug Pattison.
• Jim Loughlin scored twice and added an assist as the Wild doubled up the Sabres, 6-3. Chris Salada had a goal and an assist, Pat Dunn dished two helpers, and Lance Turton, Dan Pedlow and Greg Delgado all scored.
Brian Shiah had two assists for the Sabres. Howie Davis, Scott Boyko and Mike Botticello scored the goals.
• STANDINGS: North — Kings, 15.5 points; Wild, 15.0 points; Sabres, 13.5 points; Bruins, 4.5 points; South — Rangers, 14.0 points; Flyers, 8.5 points; Canadiens, 7.0 points; Leafs, 2.0 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.